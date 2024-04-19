High school boys track and field: Airline wins District 1-5A championship

Led by Jeremiah Boudreaux’s three victories, the Airline Vikings won the District 1-5A championship Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Airline scored 174 points. Parkway was a close second with 165.5. Benton finished third with 72 and Captain Shreve fourth with 61. Haughton and Byrd tied for fifth with 45.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-5A meet Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Boudreaux won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and the high jump.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

He ran a 13.98 in the 110 and a 37.39 in the 300. His teammate Zion Smith finished second in both in 14.78 and 40.01.

Boudreaux’s time in the 300 would’ve been good enough for second in the 5A state meet last year.

Boudreaux cleared a season-best 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. That was one-half inch higher than his jump in last year’s state meet and would’ve been good enough to win.



Benton’s Marc Perry and Airline’s George Tillman both cleared 6-2. Perry took second on fewer misses.

Airline also won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays

The foursome of Jarvis Davis Jr., Ladarius Epps, Derrigan Milligan and Kenny Darby ran a 42.96 in the 4X100. The Vikings finished .87 ahead of runner-up Captain Shreve.

The foursome of Aiden Baker, Darby, Ben Taylor and Epps ran a 1:30.38 in the 4X200, edging Captain Shreve by .13.

Parkway’s Will Achee was a double winner. He took the 200 in 22.17 and the 400 in 49.21.

Achee, who doesn’t normally run the 200, finished .56 ahead of Epps in that event and .95 head of Parkway’s Brody Hochter in the 400.

Parkway Carmaro Mayo won the 100 in 10.72. He finished .18 ahead of runner-up Epps.

Parkway senior Gabriel Falting won the 800 in 1:56.03. His teammate, freshman Brennan Robin, was a close second in 1:56.54. Both times would’ve been good enough for a top-five finish in last year’s state meet.

Robin won the 1,600 in 4:33.65 and Falting was second in 4:41.26.

Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson and Alex Gomez finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:20.77 and 10:20.82, respectively.

Falting, Robin, Hochter and Achee combined to win the 4X400 relay in 3:20.14. The Airline foursome of Lathan Woodland, Gabe Laval, Boudreaux and Phillip Hughes finished second in 3:21.10.

The Parkway foursome of Jesus Cordova, Gary Smith, Ruliffson and Gomez won the 4X800 in 8:24.63. The Airline team of Jacoby Jefferson, Jayden Williams, Austin Bonny and Jordan Williams was second in 8:37.93.

Boudreaux’s 6-8 in the high jump wasn’t the only outstanding performance in the field events.

Benton’s Miller Malley cleared 14-10 in winning the pole vault. That’s one inch lower than the winning vault in last year’s state meet.

Haughton’s Brett McGlasson was second with a 12-0.

Captain Shreve’s Lionel Prudhomme edged defending state champion Devon Oliver of Parkway and Airline’s Malik Word in the discus. Prudhomme threw 165-0 1/2, Oliver 163-8 and Word 163-0.

All three were better than Oliver’s winning 162-3 in the state meet last year.

Oliver won the shot put with a 49-6. Word was second with a 48-7.

Benton’s Perry won the triple jump with a 45-8. That would’ve been good enough for second in last year’s state meet.

Airline’s Smith, who had an outstanding meet with three runner-up finishes, was second with a 42-11.

Parkway’s Machai Harris took the long jump with a 21-7 1/2. Haughton’s Amryon Lars was second with a 21-6 1/2.

Benton’s Jeffery King won the javelin with a 183-2. Parkway’s Jason Nall was second with a 142-0.

Airline’s Jayden Williams finished third in the 1,600 in 4:42.18 and the 3,200 in 10:30.73.

Other third-place finishers in individual events from parish schools were Airline’s Baker (200, 22.74), Haughton’s Chris Mayes (110 hurdles, 15.95), Benton’s Perry (long jump, 20-10), Parkway’s Michael Collier (triple jump, 42-4 1/2) and Haughton’s Landon Gaby (javelin, 140-11).

The Benton foursome of Hayden Comeaux, Jaden McNeill, Tyler Thomas and Antonio Wright finished third in the 4X100 relay in 44.08.