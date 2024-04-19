High school girls track and field: Airline captures District 1-5A title

The Airline Lady Vikings won the District 1-5A championship Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Airline scored 152 points. Benton was second with 125 and Parkway third with 103.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-5A meet Wednesday at Northwestern State.

Airline’s Elena Heng and Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Benton’s Addyson Hulett were double winners.

Heng won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 27.81 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16 fee, 6 inches.

She finished .40 ahead of Byrd’s Laila Wells in the 800. Her winning distance in the long jump was 5 1/2 inches farther than that of runner-up Makenzie Marshall of Parkway.

Sykes took the 100 hurdles in 15.20 and 200 meters in 25.92. She finished .45 ahead of Captain Shreve’s Leah Bryant in the hurdles. In the 200, she edged Hulett by .02. Airline’s Jaycie Wallace was just .06 behind in third.

Sykes also finished second in the 12.38. Wallace won in 12.23. Hulett was third in 12.44.

Hulett won the 400 in 57.04. That would have been good enough for a fourth-place finish in the 5A state meet last year.

She also took the pole vault with a 9-6. Her teammate Ryleigh McCoy was second with an 8-6.

Sykes and Wallace teamed with Janiyah Boudreaux and Rikiyah Taylor to win the 4X100 relay in 48.43. They finished .95 ahead of Captain Shreve.

The foursome of Wallace, Taylor, Kamya Allen and Karliyah Woodard won the 4X200 in 1:44.99.

Shreve was second in 1:46.81.

The Airline foursome of Sarah-Catherine Tauzin, Tomya Grider, Woodard and Heng won the 4X400 in 4:17.52. The Parkway team of Sophia Bright, Cheyenne Olson, Lauren Taylor and Zara Baker-Scanlon was a close second in 4:17.71.

Parkway’s Jayla James and Zaniyah Carter finished 1-2 in the shot put. James threw 34-11 and Carter 34-1. Benton’s Sadie Hamby was third with a 33-7 1/2.

Hamby won the discus with a 116-3. That would have been good enough for a third-place finish in last year’s state meet. Haughton’s Aniya Hill was second with a 114-7 1/2 and Parkway’s Carter third with a 114-7.

Airline’s Boudreaux took the triple jump with a 33-9. Benton’s Taylor Brown was second with a 32-3 1/4.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry, last year’s state runner-up, won the javelin with a 130-2. Hamby finished second with a 122-9, which would have been good enough for a fourth-place finish in last year’s state meet.

Airline’s Shelby Ledet and Boudreaux finished 1-2 in the high jump. Ledet cleared 5-4 and Boudreaux 5-0.

The Parkway foursome of Bright, Raquel Rios, Lauren Taylor and Allison Taylor finished second in the 4X800 relay in 10:35.62. Byrd won in 10:21.16.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson finished third in the 1,600 in 5:39.87 and 3,200 in 12:17.81.

Other third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Parkway’s Baker-Scanlon (400, 1:02.11), Airline’s Boudreaux (100 hurdles, 16.78), Airline’s Woodard (300 hurdles, 50.34), Benton’s Jaliyah Player (long jump, 15-5), Airline’s Heng (javelin, 114-5) and Haughton’s Julianna Boyett (pole vault, 8-0).

Parkway’s Caitlynn Johnson and Captain Shreve’s Bryant both cleared 4-10 in the high jump but Bryant finished third on fewer misses.

The Parkway foursome of Kenadie Williams, Dakota Howard, Destinee LaCour and Marshall finished third in the 4X100 relay in 51.17.

The Benton foursome of Player, Navaeh Cleveland, Ava Peters and Zion Nero was third in the 4X200 in 1:48.97.

The Benton foursome of Isabella Joiner, Cylah Grigsby, Kyla Daux and Dominique Coore took third in the 4X400 in 4:21.81.

The Benton foursome of Eryn Flowers, Jenevieve Willis, Aaliyah Gonzalez and Bayleigh Ware was third in the 4X800 in 10:58.26.