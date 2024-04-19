High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton set to begin playoffs Friday

Three parish teams are set to begin non-select Division I best-of-3 first-round playoff series Friday.

Parkway (22-8), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Ponchatoula (15-12) at 6 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 12:05. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3.

Benton (25-9), the No. 13 seed, hosts No. 20 Denham Springs (17-12) at 7. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3.

Haughton (21-11), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Walker (23-10) at 6:30. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3