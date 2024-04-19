Friday, April 19, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton set to begin playoffs Friday

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Three parish teams are set to begin non-select Division I best-of-3 first-round playoff series Friday.

Parkway (22-8), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Ponchatoula (15-12) at 6 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 12:05. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3.

Benton (25-9), the No. 13 seed, hosts No. 20 Denham Springs (17-12) at 7. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3.

Haughton (21-11), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Walker (23-10) at 6:30. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at noon. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled to follow at 3

You may also like

High school girls track and field: Airline captures District 1-5A title

High school boys track and field: Airline wins District 1-5A championship

High school track and field: Bossier’s Carter wins 300 hurdles in 1-4A girls...

High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton a double winner in 1-1A...

High school golf: Benton runner-up in district tournament; Tigers’ Davis finishes second

High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton make playoffs

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

High school girls track and field: Airline captures District 1-5A title
High school boys track and field: Airline wins District 1-5A championship
High school track and field: Bossier’s Carter wins 300 hurdles in 1-4A girls meet

Featured

High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton set to begin playoffs Friday
High school girls track and field: Airline captures District 1-5A title
High school boys track and field: Airline wins District 1-5A championship
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign