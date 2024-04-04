BPCC RANKED A “TOP TEN” MILITARY FRIENDLY® SCHOOL FOR THE 2024-2025 SCHOOL YEAR

Bossier Parish Community College has been recognized as a Top Ten Military Friendly® School and Top Ten Military Friendly® Spouse School for the 2024-2025 school year. This designation places BPCC in the top ten category for all community colleges nationwide. BPCC’s Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses have also received a Military Friendly® designation in the gold category.

This is the 14th consecutive year the College has received the prestigious Military Friendly® designation.

Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. said, “I am immensely proud that BPCC has been designated as a Top 10 Military Friendly institution and that this recognition extends to all three of our campus locations. We stand as a beacon of opportunity for veterans and active-duty personnel, providing them with not just an education, but a caring community dedicated to their success.”

Dr. Thorn LaCaze, Campus Director at Natchitoches and Sabine Valley, echoed his sentiments, emphasizing that this designation not only reflects the College’s unwavering commitment to supporting those who have served our country, but also underscores our dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all students.

“We are honored for our Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses to be awarded the Gold Designation as Military Friendly campuses. Our focus on providing a Caring Campus Culture ensures that our military-affiliated students feel valued, respected, and empowered to use their military experiences to support reaching their fullest education potential.”

The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) at Bossier Parish Community College opened in 2018 and was created in partnership with Louisiana Tech University to provide military and veteran students a central, one-stop location for obtaining essential military support services on the state and federal level. Housed on the Bossier campus, the Veterans Resource Center serves all military affiliated students including active duty, veterans, Reservist, National Guard, military spouses, and dependent children.

“We are so proud to serve our military community by offering them opportunities to earn credentials that will carry them beyond their military careers,” said Susan Stakes, BPCC’s Veterans Resource Center Director. “The center is an inviting space for them to stay plugged into all things military on campus by way of benefits, resources, and comradery.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.

The Military Friendly rankings list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers.

The 2024-25 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online.

For more information about veterans’ resources, visit www.bpcc.edu/veterans.