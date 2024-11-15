CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier earns highest grade for   hospital, patient safety

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier has earned the top rating for health care safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that assigns grades to U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier received an A grade in Leapfrog’s most recent national hospital safety survey released today.

The A grade marks a significant milestone for the health system, eclipsing previous grades in the prior two cycles.

“We have a great group of Associates that focus every single day on the right things, with patient safety being a top priority,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “We have a great team and a great hospital, and this grade is indicative of the care CHRISTUS is committed to providing in the Shreveport area.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade surveys and grades nearly 3,000 participating U.S. hospitals. Results are updated each fall and spring and are based on more than 30 national performance measures, including maternity care, critical care, elective outpatient surgery for adults and children, medication safety and complex adult and pediatric surgery.

According to Leapfrog, of the nearly 3,000 hospitals graded, less than one third received an A rating.

“To see the progress we have made in the last year has been incredible,” said Casey Robertson, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier president and CEO. “We strive each day to live our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and this recognition really validates that we are doing things the right way.”

In addition to CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, six other CHRISTUS hospitals in Northeast Texas earned an A grade: CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana.