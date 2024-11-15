Monday, June 22, 2026
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Elm Grove Middle School Eagle Soars to Top In the State 

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

When it comes to assistant principals, Rick Bryant is among the best in the state. 

The Elm Grove Middle School AP has been chosen as the 2024-25 Louisiana Assistant Principal of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Principals. 

EGMS Principal Michael Pedrotty nominated Bryant, noting that “His super power is his heart and his positivity.” 

Bryant will be recognized at the Assistant Principal’s Conference in February in Lake Charles. Congratulations to Louisiana’s Assistant Principal of the Year who Bossier Schools is proud to call its own. 

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