Faith in Action: Community Comes Together to Help Children Step Into the School Year With Hope

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

As families across Bossier Parish prepare for the start of another school year, one simple act of kindness is making a lasting impact on children who may otherwise begin the year without one of the most basic necessities — a new pair of shoes.

On Friday, July 24, volunteers with KVNE, a listener-supported Christian radio station based in Tyler, Texas, picked up donated pairs of new shoes collected throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area as part of its annual Shoe Drive. The shoes will be distributed to children before the first day of school, helping families facing financial challenges while reminding them they are supported by a caring community.

One of the local collection sites was Grace & Mercy Christian Gifts in Shreveport, owned by Timothy and Allyson Lawson. For several weeks, residents from across Shreveport-Bossier stopped by the store with boxes and bags filled with new shoes for children they had never met.

For the Lawsons, opening their doors for the drive was more than a community service project—it was an opportunity to live out their faith.

“We have always said that we were just the hands and feet for Jesus when we took on this store,” said Allyson Lawson. “Partnering up with KVNE is just another way of showing what that means for us. We were simply the drop-off point for people to donate shoes for these kids and they did not disappoint.”

Lawson said the generosity of the community was evident throughout the drive.

“We had people from all over the Shreveport/Bossier area coming in daily to drop off shoes for kids they don’t even know or will never even meet. Every pair donated was a reminder of God’s love and the generosity of His people.”

She said a new pair of shoes offers more than comfort for a child preparing to return to school.

“A brand new pair of shoes is more than just a necessity, it gives the child confidence and a feeling of being valued! This was actually a win/win for everyone. The people that dropped off shoes would tell of how this has fulfilled them knowing that they are helping these kids and in return these kids are getting what they need!”

Lawson said she hopes the partnership continues to grow in the years ahead.

“We look forward to doing this again next year with big plans of expanding our goal and trying to reach more people to help us out! We are so thankful to everyone that donated to help these kids start the new school year with hope, confidence and joy!”

The shoe drive was one of several back-to-school outreach efforts held throughout Bossier Parish this summer. Churches, civic organizations and local businesses also organized school supply collections and backpack drives, including the Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pack the Bus campaign, helping ensure students have the supplies they need before classes begin.

“Our Bossier Parish students are the future workforce in our region and it’s important that we support their education in whatever way we can,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “One way that we encourage our member businesses to support our school district is by donating school supplies every summer in our Pack the Bus supply drive. We are proud of the people who stepped up and took some time out of their busy schedules to help prepare our students for the upcoming school year.”

Together, those efforts demonstrate a community united in serving others.

For many Christians, these projects are about more than collecting school supplies. They are opportunities to share God’s love in practical ways and to remind families that they are not alone.

As Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

Long before the first school bell rings, the generosity shown across Bossier Parish has already given many children something priceless—not just new shoes or school supplies, but the confidence to walk into a new school year knowing their community cares.

In a world where bad news often dominates the headlines, the success of this year’s school supply drive serves as a reminder that God’s love is still evident through ordinary people willing to serve others.

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Courtesy Photo – Timothy Lawson (left) and Allyson Lawson (right), owners of Grace & Mercy Christian Gifts in Shreveport, stand outside their store. The business served as a local drop-off site, where community members donated new shoes to help children in need prepare for the upcoming school year.

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune – A yellow school bus sits outside the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive in Bossier City during the Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s annual Pack the Bus school supply drive on Thursday, July 30. The event encouraged shoppers to donate classroom supplies to help ensure Bossier Parish students begin the upcoming school year with the tools they need to succeed.