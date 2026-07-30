Willis Knighton hires its first HOP alum

Willis Knighton has hired a student who completed its popular Health Occupations Partnership (HOP)

program.



HOP is a joint program between Willis Knighton Health and Caddo Parish Public Schools that provides

students with practical experience and educational opportunities. The program began in 2023 with two

schools in Caddo Parish and has expanded to include five — Booker T. Washington, Captain Shreve,

Huntington, Woodlawn and Magnolia School of Excellence.



Ashley Ramos, a 2026 Magnolia graduate who attended the HOP program earlier this year, now works

in telemetry at Willis Knighton Pierremont. She has also entered nursing school at Northwestern State

University, using a Willis Knighton Health scholarship that is awarded to help students overcome financial

barriers and encourage education and career advancement.



“From being a high school senior in the HOP program to now being a Willis Knighton employee, I’m

grateful for the opportunities the program gave me,” Ramos said. “It helped shape my passion for nursing and

prepared me for the journey ahead.”



HOP participants meet twice a month during the school year, logging about 10 hours each month.

They are immersed in real-world healthcare environments across multiple departments, including physical

therapy, nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy and radiology.



By working alongside experienced and dedicated healthcare professionals, the students gain firsthand

knowledge of clinical care while also developing essential soft skills such as communication,

teamwork, professionalism and problem-solving. The experience helps them better understand their interests

and identify potential career paths within the healthcare industry.

Today, the HOP program boasts 84 students, the highest number of participants to date. It includes a

record number of graduating seniors (40+).



“This growth reflects both strong student interest and Willis Knighton Health’s ongoing commitment to

workforce development,” said Mallory Gatson, development coordinator for Willis Knighton Health. “The

program allows students to explore healthcare careers early while building a strong foundation for future

academic and professional success.”



To enroll in HOP, students at participating schools should contact their principal.