Kelly Johnson Speaks on Faith, Freedom and Public Service at Republican Women of Bossier Meeting

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Members of the Republican Women of Bossier welcomed Kelly Johnson, wife of U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, as the featured guest during the organization’s meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at Silver Star Smokehouse.

The meeting drew a capacity crowd, with attendees arriving early to hear Johnson share personal reflections on life alongside the Speaker of the House and the responsibilities that accompany one of the nation’s highest elected offices. Security for the event was provided by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson spoke candidly about the unique experiences she and her husband have encountered since he became Speaker of the House, including traveling throughout the country and meeting Americans from all walks of life.

She told attendees she has enjoyed visiting communities across the nation and meeting people who share a deep appreciation for the freedoms enjoyed in the United States.

Johnson said the journey has provided both challenges and blessings, offering opportunities to witness firsthand the patriotism and commitment of citizens across America. She emphasized that the nation’s freedoms should never be taken for granted and encouraged those in attendance to remain engaged in the political process.

She also discussed the importance of the upcoming midterm elections, noting that she and the Speaker have been traveling extensively in support of Republican candidates and efforts to maintain the party’s majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Before concluding her remarks, Johnson recommended the book Freedoms Like No Other by Os Guinness, encouraging attendees to reflect on the unique liberties enjoyed by Americans and the responsibility that comes with preserving them.

Republican Women of Bossier President Jane H. Smith said the organization was honored to host Johnson and thanked her for spending the evening with the group.

“It was a magnificent event, and we are so grateful Kelly chose to spend the evening with us,” Smith said.

Smith also praised Johnson’s message and her commitment to faith, family and country.

“Kelly Johnson is an amazing woman who loves God and Country. She realizes that while America is truly the most free nation on earth, we cannot be apathetic in these upcoming midterm elections. We are at a crossroads as to maintaining the freedoms our founding fathers sacrificed so much to obtain,” Smith said.

The Republican Women of Bossier regularly host elected officials, candidates and community leaders to discuss public policy, civic engagement and issues affecting northwest Louisiana and the nation.