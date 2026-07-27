Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Krewe of Gemini Crowns XXXVIII Royal Court at “Retro Rewind” Coronation

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

The Krewe of Gemini officially opened its 38th Mardi Gras season with the
crowning of the Gemini XXXVIII Royal Court during its annual Royal Coronation on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Live!
Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.

The formal evening celebrated the season’s “Retro Rewind” theme, transporting members and guests to the 1970s
through music, fashion, décor and entertainment. The coronation included the presentation of the Royal Court, dinner
and dancing as the Krewe began another season of Mardi Gras tradition and community celebration.

GEMINI XXXVIII ROYAL COURT

Captain Gemini XXXVIII: Patrick Gallagher Duchess of Louisiana XXXVIII: Amy Knight
King Gemini XXXVIII: Keith Woods Duke of Texas XXXVIII: Patrick Day
Queen Gemini XXXVIII: Rebecca Woods Duchess of Texas XXXVIII: Taylor Maughon
Duke of Arkansas XXXVIII: Macy Flash Prince Gemini XXXVIII: Breydon Dunn
Duchess of Arkansas XXXVIII: Teri Flash Princess Gemini XXXVIII: Ragan Stephenson
Duke of Louisiana XXXVIII: Chris Knight Princess Gemini XXXVIII: Addison Weaver

The members of the Gemini XXXVIII Royal Court will represent the Krewe throughout the 2026-2027 Mardi Gras
season at Krewe functions, community appearances and regional Mardi Gras events. Their reign continues the Krewe
of Gemini’s longstanding tradition of service, fellowship and celebration in Northwest Louisiana.


DAVE MICHAEL’S AWARD

The Krewe also honored Bernie Bitting with the Dave Michael’s Award, recognizing more than 30 years of service to
the Krewe and the community. A member since 1992, Bitting has served multiple terms on the Board of Directors and
has served as a float lieutenant, royalty member and Captain of Gemini, while chairing numerous special events. Her
42-year nonprofit career includes founding Easterseals Camp Able, an inclusive camp serving people with disabilities.

Founded in 1989, the Krewe of Gemini is the premier Mardi Gras organization in North Louisiana, producing one of the
region’s largest Mardi Gras parades while supporting numerous charitable and community initiatives throughout the year.
The Krewe continues its tradition of bringing families and communities together through celebration, service and Mardi
Gras.

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