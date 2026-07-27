WINNERS OF THE 2025 AND 2026 AMERICAN ROSE CENTER INTERNATIONAL ROSE TRIALS 

The best roses of the American Rose Center International Rose Trials were announced at a luncheon as part of the International Trials weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana. In attendance were members of the Heritage Rose Foundation who had traveled from their conference in Tyler, Texas to participate in the Celebrity Judging of the Trials.

Rose trials have been a long-held tradition, especially in Europe. Today, there are 24 International Rose Trial locations in 16 countries around the world, including the U.S., where rose breeders offer their finest rose introductions to be grown in trial grounds for at least two years before winners are announced.

The American Rose Center initiated its International Rose Trial in 2019 as a goal of the Garden’s master plan and the Great Garden Restoration Project. Roses in the Trial are judged five times per year by a panel of experienced rose growers. The final judging, along with the public judging of the People’s Choice Award, closes with the award presentation. This year included announcements for the 2025 and 2026 Trial winners.

2025 Rose Trial Winners

ARC Gold Medal for the Dr. J. Horace McFarland Award for the Most Outstanding Rose of the Trial is ‘David Booty’. The breeder is Dr. David Zlesak and the rose will be introduced this fall by High Country Roses. Double-cupped blooms in shades of cream edged in warm pink grace this well-branched, mounded miniature. Named in honor of a late American Rose Society member. ‘David Booty’ also won the Dr. Jim Hering Award for the Best Miniature Rose and The American Rose Center People’s Choice Award.

Thigpen-Herold Heirs Award for Best Hybrid Tea is ‘Fine Gold’. The breeder is Ping Lim and the rose will be introduced by Altman Roses. ‘Fine Gold’ features creamy white-edged petals with a rich yellow center, producing blooms with up to 45+ petals and size up to 3.5 inches in diameter. It carries a sweet, rosy fragrance and grows to about 4 feet tall with a compact, upright hybrid tea (HT) habit.

Volunteers of America’s Rose Garden Award for Best Shrub-Groundcover is ‘Forever & Ever® Pink’, bred by Christian Bedard and introduced by Weeks Roses. The rose has deep pink petals with a rich tea fragrance and is excellent for borders and mass plantings.

The American Rose Center Committee Award for the Best Shrub-Landscape Rose is ‘Bubblegum Mist™’, bred by Dr. David Zlesak. Abundant clusters of double pink, small blooms cover this compact, mounded shrub rose. The flowers are well-spaced and give the plant a unique, airy feel. It is a great choice for borders, containers, and in mixed plantings with other compact growing plants.

2026 Rose Trial Winners

ARC GOLD MEDAL for the Dr. J. Horace McFarland Award for the Most Outstanding Rose of the Trial is ‘1000 Wishes’.The breeder is Andrew Borocco and the rose has been introduced by Antique Rose Emporium. ‘1000 Wishes’ is classed as a shrub rose with large billowing, carefree roses with large, single pink flowers. ‘1000 Wishes’ also won the American Rose Center Committee Award for Best Shrub – Landscape Rose.

Other award-winning roses included:

Dr. Joseph & Marion Klima Award For Best Garden Impression Rose: ‘Easy Bee-zy Knock Out®’, bred by Star Roses. This landscape shrub features fragrant yellow flowers that repeat bloom throughout the season. It is a great selection for pollinator gardens.

Dr. Jim Hering Award for the Best Miniature Rose: ‘Diane Sommers’, bred by James Sproul and introduced by Antique Rose Emporium. This miniature rose features bold, unique coloring. The color along with a compact 2X3’ size makes it a great addition in the flower garden. Disease resistant and hardy in zones 5-11.

American Rose Center People’s Choice Award: ‘Orange Glow™ Knock Out®’, bred by William Radler and introduced by Star Roses. ‘Orange Glow Knock Out’ features luminous orange flowers that bloom repeatedly from spring to frost in zones 4-11.