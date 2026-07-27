Speaker Johnson Announces Nearly $26 Million for Louisiana Infrastructure Improvements

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday that nearly $26 million in federal funding has been awarded for two transportation projects in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District, including a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for the Bossier Parish East-West Corridor Project.

The announcement was made during a news conference in Bossier City as Johnson returned to northwest Louisiana during Congress’ summer recess.

In addition to the Bossier Parish project, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $640,000 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) for the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 Corridor Truck Parking Study, which will evaluate truck parking needs, identify opportunities to expand capacity at public locations and develop an implementation plan.

Johnson said the federal investment will improve transportation, safety and economic growth throughout the region.

“The Department of Transportation’s announcement of nearly $26 million in federal infrastructure funding in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District is welcome news. These grants are not only a blessing for residents of the Fourth District and for Louisiana, but also for the many individuals who traverse our roads daily,” Johnson said. “It is investments like these that make the continued rapid growth of the state and Bossier Parish possible. I look forward to the completion of these projects, which will ease traffic and improve connectivity in Bossier Parish and enhance safety along the I-10/I-12 Corridor. I thank Secretary Duffy for his leadership and thoughtful stewardship of taxpayer resources at the Department of Transportation.”

The Bossier Parish East-West Corridor Project will construct a new roadway extending Winfield Road beyond its current terminus at Bellevue Road to connect with Highway 3 (Benton Road). Local officials have said the new corridor is expected to improve traffic flow, provide another east-west route through the parish and support continued residential, commercial and military growth, particularly around Barksdale Air Force Base.

In a statement included in the press release, Louisiana DOTD Secretary Glenn Ledet Jr. said receiving a BUILD grant is a significant accomplishment for Bossier Parish and the state.

“Being awarded a federal BUILD grant is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the strength of the vision among local, state, and federal leaders for improving transportation in our state,” Ledet said. “These grants are among the most competitive infrastructure funding opportunities in the nation, and Bossier Parish receiving one for their East-West Corridor reflects the merit of the chosen project, and the dedication of everyone who worked to bring that project forward. This investment in Bossier Parish and north Louisiana will strengthen connectivity, and ensure our overall system on all levels is better equipped to meet the needs of the residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come. This is also a reflection of DOTD’s ongoing initiative to vastly improve efficiency and effectiveness, as well as our continued efforts to explore, identify, and secure new funding opportunities.”

Bossier Parish Police Jury President Tom Salzer also praised the announcement in the press release distributed before the news conference.

“On behalf of the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the citizens of Bossier Parish, I want to express our sincere appreciation to the U.S. Department of Transportation for awarding $25 million in BUILD grant funding to support critical infrastructure improvements in our parish,” Salzer said. “This significant investment represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our transportation network, improve safety, support Barksdale Air Force Base and its mission, and encourage continued economic growth throughout our community.”

Salzer noted that the grant was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s $1.73 billion nationwide BUILD grant program, making the selection especially meaningful.

“The fact that Bossier Parish was selected as a recipient from among projects funded through the Department’s $1.73 billion nationwide BUILD grant program speaks to the importance of our project and the value it will bring to residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Reliable infrastructure is essential to maintaining our quality of life and ensuring that Bossier Parish remains a competitive place to live, work, and invest. This funding will help us address current transportation needs while positioning our community for future success.”

Salzer also thanked the local, state and federal partners who helped secure the funding.

“We appreciate the partnership of our federal, state, and local stakeholders, and especially Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who helped make this award possible. We look forward to moving this project forward and delivering lasting benefits for the people of Bossier Parish for generations to come.”

During the news conference, Johnson also discussed the importance of investing in Louisiana’s infrastructure to support the state’s continued growth.

“The more we can help with infrastructure, the better off it is, because we’ve gotta accommodate all the growth that’s in this region, and we’re excited about the future,” Johnson said.

He added that Louisiana’s highways, ports and waterways make infrastructure investments important not only for the state, but for the nation as a whole.

The Department of Transportation’s latest funding announcement includes more than $50 million for transportation projects across Louisiana. In addition to the Bossier Parish grant, the Central Louisiana Regional Port was awarded $722,400 to continue studying transportation needs related to Fort Polk and surrounding communities.

Local leaders said the funding marks another significant step toward improving transportation infrastructure in Bossier Parish while positioning the region for future economic development, military support and continued population growth.