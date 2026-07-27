College football: Demons report with an eye on fall camp

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations; featured photo by Brad Welborn, NSU Sports Information

NATCHITOCHES – The whistle around Blaine McCorkle’s neck says it all – football season has arrived for Northwestern State.

McCorkle and his staff welcomed more than 100 Demons to campus Monday for a day of administrative tasks that will lead into the opening day of fall camp Tuesday.

“It’s here,” McCorkle said on the eve of his third fall camp at the helm of the Demon program. “It’s what we work for all year – to get to this section of the year. Today’s a lot of meetings, a lot of protocol, a lot of housekeeping if you will. (Tuesday) night, we’ll finally be able to get on the field. I like their attitude. Everybody’s in a good mood today. Nobody’s been hit, but that will change over the next few days. We’re excited to get going.”

After a summer in which they spent some time separately in Natchitoches, the Demons will hit the field together for the first time since the spring at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Turpin Stadium.

Ahead of that, Northwestern’s roster spent Monday going through their off-the-field paces, including team meetings, weigh-ins and additional physical tests.

The lengthy day of paperwork, rules and regulations did not damper the enthusiasm the team shared for the opening of camp, which precedes the Aug. 27 season opener against Louisiana Christian in Turpin Stadium.

“Going through expectations, the procedures, meetings, going into practice, the new facilities and talking about getting us in there definitely makes it real,” linebacker Ben Bienvenu said. “It doesn’t feel like the season’s right around the corner, but it really is. We’ve got less than 30 days (until the season opener).”

While Monday may have tested the team’s patience with its litany of meetings and forms, it did not dampen the enthusiasm for what lies ahead for the 2026 Demons.

“I’ve been waiting on this since the summer started and we reported on (May) 31st,” fifth-year running back Zay Davis said. “It’s amazing to be around the guys and the team. I can’t wait to get on the field with the guys.”

Entering his third year with the Demons after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College, Davis is ready to let his personality out in his final camp.

“The friendly banter is what I most look forward to,” he said. “I like to talk a little trash here and there, but I’m very excited. Five out of five. I’ve made it to the fifth one, my last one. It’s getting very real.”