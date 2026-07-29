SECRETARY LANDRY UNVEILS 2026 “I VOTED” STICKER DESIGN

Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry unveiled the design for the 2026 “I Voted” sticker today at Louisiana’s Old Governor’s Mansion. The artwork for this year’s sticker was created by New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne, who also attended the unveiling. Osborne said that his inspiration for the art was the imagery of what Louisiana would look like if you could see its sound.

“Today’s unveiling marks Louisiana’s 6th ‘I Voted’ sticker and the 5th Louisiana artist featured as part of the series,” Secretary Landry said. “It also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Louisiana artist ‘I Voted’ sticker program, launched in 2016 with the great George Rodrigue, who used his iconic Blue Dog to help get the vote out.”

“We are blessed in this state with some amazing talent and artists who agree to share their work for this cause. Artists have included Rodrigue, Tony Bernard, Becky Fos, and most recently William Joyce. After seeing this year’s sticker, I think everyone will agree that it’s worthy of the same recognition. It’s an honor to feature T. Osborne’s work as our new ‘I Voted’ sticker.”

Osborne attended the prestigious New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (N.O.C.C.A.) and later graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Xavier University in New Orleans. For the following five years, he taught art at Alice Harte Elementary until Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and he relocated his family to Georgia. With his wife Stephanie’s encouragement, Osborne decided to dedicate his time completely to art.

“What an honor it is to be the artist, especially looking at the artists that have come before me,” said Osborne. “When people vote and get their ‘I Voted’ sticker, they’re excited—they put it on their shirt, and it shows that they’ve officially voted. To be a part of that, of that symbol of voting, is something that I couldn’t be more excited about.”

After two years in Georgia, Osborne moved his family back to New Orleans and created a new body of Katrina-related works. His work pays tribute to New Orleans and Louisiana’s unique culture, and has been featured as the official poster for the Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2022. Osborne’s art has been featured through partnerships with companies such as Nike, the NBA, Coca-Cola, Hancock Whitney, Heineken, Raising Cane’s, the Zulu Organization, and Tulane University.