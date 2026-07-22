State Fire Marshal Investigation Leads to Monroe Woman’s Arrest

A 42-year-old Monroe woman has been charged with insurance fraud and theft over $5,000 after a Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) investigation determined a fire-related insurance claim was filed for damage that occurred several months before the policy took effect.

An arrest warrant was obtained July 21, 2026, for Tashira Glover, 42, of Monroe. Glover surrendered to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on the same day.

The investigation began following an insurance fraud referral from the Louisiana Department of Insurance. SFM investigators determined an insurance claim was filed with USAA on Jan. 13, 2026, for fire-related damage to a home in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Monroe.

Additional investigative efforts determined the reported loss had actually occurred several months before the inception of the insurance policy.

The State Fire Marshal would like to thank the Louisiana Department of Insurance and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

This remains an active investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.