Thursday, July 23, 2026
News

Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Shady Grove Boulevard

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

The City of Bossier City advises motorists that a temporary road closure will be in effect on Shady Grove Boulevard beginning Friday, July 24, 2026, to allow for roadway construction.

During the closure, westbound traffic exiting Shady Grove Boulevard will be detoured using one of the following routes:

Detour Option 1:

  • Turn right onto Glen Street
  • Turn left onto Cove Street
  • Turn left onto Parkway Drive
  • Turn right onto Shady Grove Drive

Detour Option 2:

  • Turn left onto Glen Street
  • Turn right onto Lark Street
  • Turn right onto Parkway Drive
  • Turn left onto Shady Grove Drive

The project is expected to take approximately six days to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time, use caution when driving through the area, and follow all posted detour signs and traffic control devices. The city appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while these improvements are completed.

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