Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Shady Grove Boulevard

The City of Bossier City advises motorists that a temporary road closure will be in effect on Shady Grove Boulevard beginning Friday, July 24, 2026, to allow for roadway construction.

During the closure, westbound traffic exiting Shady Grove Boulevard will be detoured using one of the following routes:

Detour Option 1:

Turn right onto Glen Street

Turn left onto Cove Street

Turn left onto Parkway Drive

Turn right onto Shady Grove Drive

Detour Option 2:

Turn left onto Glen Street

Turn right onto Lark Street

Turn right onto Parkway Drive

Turn left onto Shady Grove Drive

The project is expected to take approximately six days to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time, use caution when driving through the area, and follow all posted detour signs and traffic control devices. The city appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while these improvements are completed.