Dillas Quesadillas to Give Away 11,000 Free Meals to Teachers for Back-to-School 

As teachers prepare classrooms, lesson plans, and campuses for the start of a new school year, Dillas Quesadillas is saying thank you in a big way.

The Texas-born restaurant brand will give away more than $100,000 in free quesadilla meals to teachers as part of its Back-to-School on Dillas campaign, recognizing the educators who dedicate countless hours preparing students for success each year.

Teachers can sign up to receive a free meal by visiting https://dillas.com/teacher-2026 and completing the online form. The free meal will be delivered through the Dillas Diehards loyalty program, and an active Diehards account is required to redeem.

The giveaway will be available at all 11 Dillas locations, with up to 1,000 free meals available per restaurant. The campaign marks one of the largest community appreciation initiatives the company has undertaken to date, directly impacting educators across North Texas and Louisiana, including Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Denton, Nacogdoches and Forney, Texas, as well as Shreveport, Bossier City, and Ruston, Louisiana.

“Teachers are some of the hardest-working people in our communities,” said Kyle Gordon, co-founder of Dillas Quesadillas. “Well before students walk through the doors on the first day of school, teachers are investing their time preparing classrooms, planning lessons, and creating environments where students can thrive. We wanted to find a meaningful way to show our appreciation and help them start the school year feeling celebrated.”

Free meals will be distributed through the Dillas Diehards program on Monday, August 3, and will be redeemable through Thursday, August 6. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The initiative reflects Dillas’ longstanding commitment to community involvement and local schools. Since opening its first location in Plano, the brand has partnered with schools, youth organizations, and community groups throughout the neighborhoods it serves.

“Schools are at the heart of every community,” Gordon said. “Supporting educators is one small way we can say thank you for everything they do for students, families, and the communities we serve.”

Teachers are encouraged to register early. A maximum of 1,000 meals will be available per Dillas location. Limit one free quesadilla meal per Diehards member. Maximum discount is $10.49. Modifications and extras are additional. No cash value.