Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports Camps Conclude Successful Summer Season

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up another successful summer of Youth

Shooting Sports Camps, providing local students with hands-on outdoor education, firearm

safety instruction, and Hunter Education training.



This year, a total of 13 camps were conducted, with 146 students participating in the program. At

the conclusion of the camps, every student who completed the Louisiana Hunter Education

course successfully earned their certification, resulting in a 100 percent pass rate.



Held throughout the summer at the Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports Range and Training

Academy in Plain Dealing, the camps introduced students to archery, BB gun marksmanship,

shotgun shooting, firearm safety, and responsible outdoor recreation. The program is designed to

provide young people with practical knowledge, hands-on experience, and a greater

understanding of safe firearm handling.



Sheriff Whittington said, “The success of this program is measured by more than just the number

of students who participate. It’s about providing young people with the knowledge, discipline,

and confidence to make safe and responsible decisions. Seeing 146 students complete these

camps and achieve a 100 percent Hunter Education certification pass rate speaks volumes about

their dedication and the commitment of our instructors. We are proud to offer a program that

continues to have a positive impact on the youth of Bossier Parish.”



The camps were coordinated by Corporal James Lonadier, who credited the program’s success to

the dedication of the instructors and volunteers who invested their time throughout the summer.



Assisting with this year’s camps were Deputies Reigan Malmay, Travis Orr, Brandon Long, Matt

Guerrero, Eric Hull, Denice Hanna, and Roy Rawls, who helped provide instruction, mentorship,

and supervision throughout the summer.



The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the students, parents, instructors,

and volunteers who helped make this year’s Youth Shooting Sports Camps another outstanding

success.



Congratulations to all 146 students on earning their Louisiana Hunter Education Certification.