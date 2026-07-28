Christmas at Jackson Barracks Returns December 5-6, 2026: A Historic Holiday Celebration Like No Other

Get ready to experience the magic of the holidays in one of Louisiana’s most historic settings. Christmas at Jackson Barracks returns December 5 and 6, 2026. New this year, whimsical Polar Express Train rides offer an opportunity to see the lights and historic homes in a whole new way. Children can climb aboard with their families to experience the magic. After a spectacular first year that welcomed more than 1,500 guests, the celebration once again transforms the headquarters of the Louisiana National Guard into a twinkling winter wonderland. With its grand antebellum homes, festive lights, and deep military heritage, there is truly no other holiday experience like this in the region.

Hosted by the Louisiana National Guard Foundation, the event features an unforgettable lineup of Christmas activities, including performances by the 156th Army Band and local school choirs and bands, photos with Santa, a visit with Mr. Bingle, New Orleans’ beloved Christmas icon, a Christmas Marketplace filled with local artisans, a children’s activity area, and a stroll down historic Beauregard Street beneath the lighted live oaks. Both General Admission and a VIP Experience will be available when tickets go on sale, and each offers a full evening of Christmas magic.

“Jackson Barracks is a Louisiana treasure that many don’t get to experience. Christmas at Jackson Barracks is our opportunity to share it with everyone,” said Major General Thomas C. Friloux, the Adjutant General of Louisiana.

The event is open to the public both nights. Saturday, December 5 runs from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 6 runs from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale September 1 at www.jbchristmas.com, with two wonderful ways to experience the celebration.

General Admission puts the whole celebration at your feet: explore the grounds, shop the Christmas Market, and take in all of the music, from the 156th Army Band to the school choirs and bands, plus Santa, Mr. Bingle, the train rides, food, and children’s activities. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10, and free for children under 2. Free parking and shuttle service will be available at 6500 N. Claiborne Ave.

The VIP Experience, $100 per person, takes the evening to a heightened level. VIP guests enjoy everything General Admission offers, plus walking tours inside the beautifully decorated historic homes with complimentary food and drinks in each, access to a private reception at Fleming Hall with food and drinks, reserved seating for performances, and a preferred parking area. Whichever ticket guests choose, an unforgettable evening of Christmas magic awaits.

Calling all Christmas Market vendors: the Foundation is now accepting applications for this year’s Christmas Marketplace. Last year’s market featured 36 different vendors offering Christmas crafts, sweets, and more, and booth space is limited. Vendors are encouraged to sign up early at www.jbchristmas.com to avoid missing out.

Attendance is expected to be high, and now is the perfect time for local businesses and organizations to get involved. Sponsorship opportunities from $500 to $10,000 are currently available, including naming rights to the new Polar Express Train Ride. Sponsorship offers a unique way to support the Guardsmen who serve our state while connecting your brand to a beloved holiday tradition.

All proceeds benefit the Louisiana National Guard Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization supporting Louisiana’s Guard members and their families.

To learn more about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, schedules, and ticket information, please visit www.jbchristmas.com.