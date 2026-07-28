LOUISIANA TECH JOINS NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO STRENGTHEN SEMICONDUCTOR WORKFORCE

Louisiana Tech University joined a national initiative in an effort to build America’s microelectronics and semiconductor workforce. The SEMI Foundation, which serves as a Hub Operator for the National Network for Microelectronics Education (NNME), announced the launch of the first four Regional Nodes of the NNME.

Beginning in one of the largest and most influential semiconductor regions in the country, Louisiana Tech will become a part of a multi-state collaboration that connects higher education institutions, microelectronics sector employers, workforce development organizations, and economic development partners. Led by the University of Texas at Austin, the NNME South Regional Node serves Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah.

“Louisiana Tech has been providing education and training in this field for at least the past 30 years, so we bring a lot of experience on how to prepare graduates for these jobs,” Arden Moore, director of the Institute for Micromanufacturing, said. “In this project, our goal is to build upon that foundation and grow the number of students engaging with our semiconductor processing tools, resources, processes, and technology at all levels on our campus so a greater number of students are employed not just in the industry but in our specific region.”

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce, NNME and the SEMI Foundation’s work aims to address the demand for national workforce opportunities across the region.

“Our involvement provides a remarkable pathway to building and strengthening relationships with regional employers to ensure what we are doing is relevant, modern, and optimized for their needs,” Moore added. “Industry-relevant and modern hands-on laboratory activities will be developed in consultation with industry partners to engage, recruit, train, and matriculate a skilled workforce ready for hire.”

Moore also noted that this initiative compliments Louisiana Tech’s growing partnerships with Radiance Technologies and Louisiana Economic Development to establish a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Ruston. Together, these efforts strengthen North Louisiana’s growing semiconductor ecosystem while supporting future economic growth.

“Our efforts with NNME are not specific to those partnerships, but they represent a means of stacking strategic investments and achieving greater outcomes for all,” Moore said. “By ensuring in part through NNME activities that Louisiana Tech graduates are well-prepared for the industry, we are providing a qualified talent pipeline for Radiance or other microelectronics companies attracted to the area to recruit with ease and confidence.”

Louisiana Tech’s participation builds on more than three decades of educating students in microelectronics and semiconductor technologies while creating new opportunities to expand workforce development efforts.

“Louisiana Tech is unique in its ability to bring the type of hands-on, student-focused technical education it is well known for to an industrial field as large and impactful as semiconductors, which is more typically associated with only the largest universities,” Moore added. “We have a good track record of sending our graduates to some of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, and by this time next year, I hope that our list of alumni placement and industry partners has grown significantly through the connections and relationships we build through NNME.”