LSUS meal plan gaining steam with students heading into program’s third year

Pilot Dining Dollars, LSU Shreveport’s first-ever meal plan, is gaining steam as the program heads into its third year.

Twenty-five percent more students signed up for the meal plan in the second year (2025-26) than the first year (2024-25), increasing to 115 participants in Year 2.

More than $110,000 has been deposited through the program’s first two years, which includes an increase of $8,000 in student-generated accounts from the first to the second year.

Because the meal plan allows for financial aid to be used at on-campus sites like The Port Grille, the coffee shop in the library (STACKS), and at vending machines on campus, LSUS Food Services is experiencing an increase in student customers.

Trish Farnsworth-Smith, director of LSUS Auxiliary Services, said students are becoming more aware of the meal plan’s existence and flexibility.

“We’re continuing to reinforce that this opportunity is here, and students and their families are becoming more aware of the benefits of this program, especially being able to use financial aid,” said Farnsworth-Smith said. “We’ve partnered more closely with recruitment and admissions staff, and it’s very heartening to hear our student ambassadors talk about it when they are giving campus tours to prospective students and their families.

“Peer-to-peer reinforcement about the program and what’s great about it is critical, and we’re definitely expecting our best year yet.”

Instead of the “meal swipes” of traditional university meal plans, Pilot Dining Dollars features a declining balance card (the student’s school ID) that students use like a debit card.

Money deposited into Pilot Dining Dollars is tax-exempt, which stretches students’ resources further.

Students register for the program and make an initial deposit during the enrollment period (opens Aug. 1 and continues until Sept. 4), and students or their families can add money at any time through their Pilot Card portal.

The balance rolls over throughout an entire academic year with students able to use that balance through July of that year. The balance does not carry over to the next fall semester.

The library coffee shop STACKS experienced the most growth from the first to second year with an increase of nearly 30 percent in Pilot Dining Dollar spending as students grab convenient meals and snacks while they study.

“We’re seeing that students who have the plan are bringing students who don’t have a plan, and that’s increasing student engagement overall in our dining areas,” Farnsworth-Smith said. “If you have a meal that you enjoy, you’re going to stick around and enjoy it with friends.

“A lot of us who are older and had college experiences, mealtime was a great time to hang out with friends when you aren’t in class. This is critical to the college experience.”

Enhancing the face-to-face experience, which includes near-capacity occupancy at LSUS’s Pilots Pointe Apartments and overall on-campus enrollment growth, was a key factor in the creation of Pilot Dining Dollars heading into 2024-25 academic year.

The meal plan question was one Farnsworth-Smith and her staff heard repeatedly when prospective students and families toured campus.

“The parents absolutely dial in when the meal plan is discussed because they want to know how their child is going to eat,” Farnsworth-Smith said.

NEW LOOK FOR PORT GRILLE THIS SPRING

Partly because of the increased student engagement around Pilot Dining Dollars, The Port Grille will be undergoing renovations over winter break.

The “Saved by the Bell” look from the 1990s will be updated with new lighting, furnishings and features in the dining area.

More varied seating, including one-person workstations and some longer tables for communal dining will be introduced with the traditional four-top tables.

The televisions will be removed, and pool tables will be rearranged as part of the renovation.

A committee which included students offered input on the upcoming renovation.

“There’s going to be a totally different feel,” Farnsworth-Smith said. “The space will be branded a lot more, and that will go a long way in reinforcing that sense of community.

“The idea was to create a more comfortable, inviting place.”

The Port Grille isn’t a typical school cafeteria – it offers a wide array of sandwiches, salads, pizzas, and sides, along with daily specials. Tuesday’s special has been dubbed “International Tuesday” in which a meal from a different country or culture allows students to expand their palates.

Robust breakfast options are also available. The Port opens at 7:30 a.m. every weekday and closes at 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and at 3:30 p.m. on Friday during the fall and spring semesters.

Summer hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 am-3:30 pm.