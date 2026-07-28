Monroe Woman Arrested on Fraud Charges Following Fire Investigation

A Monroe woman has been arrested on fraud-related charges following a joint investigation.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Office of Insurance Fraud (OIF) assisted the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) in an insurance fraud investigation that led to the arrest of Tashira S. Glover, 42, who is charged with fraudulently obtaining insurance benefits following a residential fire.

“Stopping insurance fraud requires a unified front among state agencies, law enforcement, insurers and the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple said. “By working together, we can hold bad actors accountable, protect policyholders and reduce insurance fraud, which is a cost driver of the insurance premiums we all pay. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work throughout this investigation.”

In March 2026, the LDI received a referral alleging Glover submitted a homeowners insurance claim on Jan. 13, 2026, for damage caused by a house fire in Ouachita Parish. The LDI coordinated with the SFM and assisted in the investigation, which determined the fire damage had occurred several months before the homeowners insurance policy took effect.

Glover was taken into custody on July 21, 2026, and was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on charges of Insurance Fraud (La. R.S. 22:1924) and Theft Over $5,000 (La. R.S. 14:67(B)(2).

The LDI encourages Louisiana residents to report suspected insurance fraud by calling 1-800-259-5300 or contacting us online.