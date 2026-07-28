07-29-2026 Bossier Press-Tribune e-Edition

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The electronic edition of the Wednesday July 29, 2026 Bossier Press-Tribune printed edition.
The electronic edition of the Wednesday July 29, 2026 Bossier Press-Tribune printed edition.
The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to providing accurate, timely and relevant news coverage to the residents of Bossier Parish and surrounding communities. With a strong commitment to journalistic integrity, the publication strives to inform the public, highlight local achievements, and serve as a trusted source for community news and information.
@2026 – All Right Reserved. Specht Newspapers, Inc.
The Bossier Press-Tribune is located at 710 Benton Road, Suite A, Bossier City, LA 71111. For general inquiries, call 318-747-7900.