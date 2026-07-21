Louisiana Population Grew for First Time Since 2017 as Fewer Moved Away

Louisiana’s population grew in 2024 for the first time since 2017, reversing a six-year slide as fewer residents left the state, according to a new migration analysis released today by Leaders for a Better Louisiana.

The state gained almost 24,000 residents in 2024, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, after losing population every year from 2018 through 2023. The turnaround was driven primarily by a decline in out-migration rather than a surge of new arrivals.

“Louisiana growing again is a meaningful signal, and positive that it is tied to more residents staying,” said Adam Knapp, CEO of Better Louisiana. “That said, this is one year of data after six years of decline, and we’re not yet seeing levels of in-migration. The state’s economic development, communities, and quality of life will be key to drawing in more people and continuing to keep more residents here.

Louisiana recorded net in-migration of 12,060 residents in 2024, the state’s first year to post a net gain from migration since 2016. An estimated 96,254 people moved into Louisiana during the year, while 84,194 moved out, the Better Louisiana report found.

Out-migration fell to 84,194 in 2024, its lowest level since 2010. This factor had the largest effect on the change in net in-migration, as out-migration was roughly 17,000 fewer people leaving than in 2023.

When segmented by age, the analysis revealed that the two largest age segments moving in were kids under 18 and adults age 25-34 (+14,029). These may be connected, suggesting a

positive migration of young families moving into the state. The largest segment moving out were 35 to 44 year olds (-1,789).

Looking at In-Migration numbers alone, the number of people who moved into Louisiana was 4,640 higher than moved into the state in 2023. Interestingly, the share due to international in-migration has grown steadily from 2017 to 2024 (12,776 per year has grown to 24,226 per year), although still only representing 25% of the total In-Migration amount. The number of people moving into Louisiana from other US states was 72,028 people; however, only a modest 2,564 higher than the prior year and the number swung up and down over the last decade.

The analysis also identified where Louisiana is gaining and losing residents, although based on 2023 numbers. Texas accounted for Louisiana’s largest net loss, with Louisiana losing a net of roughly 7,000 residents to its western neighbor. The state posted small net gains of residents moving from higher cost of living states, led by California, New Jersey and New York.

Better Louisiana reached out to the Secretaries of Louisiana Works and Louisiana Economic Development for their responses to the report and received these comments:

“We see Louisiana as the state where a working parent finds what California, New York, and New Jersey could not offer them: a good job, an affordable home, and a future for their kids,” said Susana Schowen, Secretary of Louisiana Works. “These numbers say we are building exactly that, and now we need to connect people to the opportunity.”

“Economic development isn’t just about attracting investment – it’s about creating opportunities that encourage people to stay, return, and build their lives in Louisiana,” said Susan Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “Seeing our state record population growth and positive net migration for the first time in years is another meaningful indicator that the progress we’re making is reaching beyond project announcements and into the lives of Louisiana families.”