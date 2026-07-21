Tuesday, July 21, 2026
News

*UPDATE* Troopers Request Public Assistance in Bossier Parish Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

Troopers have made an arrest in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Jerry Vest.

As a result of the investigation and through information obtained, Troopers identified the vehicle involved in the crash as a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe and determined that 71-year-old Miguel Angel Ceballos-Vasquez of Shreveport was the vehicle’s driver when it struck Vest.

On July 20, 2026, working in coordination with local, state, and federal authorities, Troopers located Ceballos-Vasquez and took him into custody without incident. Ceballos-Vasquez was transported to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail, where he was processed on charges of felony hit-and-run driving and obstruction of justice. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

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