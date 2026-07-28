Dr. Joe White – What Gardeners Do In Early August

July 2026



One of our local forecasters said several weeks ago that “It’s already been some kind of year weather wise.” But it’s my guess that these days with triple digit temperatures or nearly so were probably a surprise even to him. But such unpleasant weather won’t stop most of the truly dedicated gardeners.



Now that we are coming up on August there are numerous jobs in the garden and landscape that need to be done. While you probably already know what jobs await you, I’m suggesting a few more that may or may not be on your present list for you to consider.

IN THE GARDEN…



Considering the kind of weather we’ve had this summer, planting late tomatoes would be risky, but possibly could give you a crop if we have a late frost.



If you’re lucky, tomatoes planted in the earliest part of the month might even bear fruit before the first killing frost.

Should you still have a few tomato or bell pepper plants still in relatively good condition keep them well watered, give them a light dose of fertilizer and protect them from pests.



There are some vegetables that can be planted now. It’s best to plant those that mature in the shortest possible time as well as those that can tolerate a light frost. Later in the month and into early September you can plant transplants of carrots, collards, cabbage and garlic. English peas and seed pieces of Irish potatoes are other possibilities.

If it’s been at least three years since you had your garden soil tested, now is a good time to collect a representative sample and send it to the LSU soil testing lab. Boxes and forms are available at your nearest extension service office or you can get these on line.



BLACKBERRIES AND BLUEBERRIES…

Both are well past their fruit bearing period for this year. So, now is a good time to fertilize and prune. Prune blackberry canes back to a height of four or five feet and slightly shorten side branches. Remove any dead canes and burn them if permitted. Thin blueberries and fertilize with an acid type fertilizer such as the kinds used for azaleas.



PEACHES…

Remove all of the new growth that clogs the middle of the tree and, if needed, only one single major limb.

HYDRANGEAS AND GARDENIAS

This is the best time of year to prune these two plants with the goal of adjusting size and form Both some of the old and new wood may be removed from the hydrangeas, and gardenias should be thinned as needed.



COMPOSTING…

Remove all of the “well-seasoned” compost and apply it to your garden or flower beds. The foliage from deciduous trees or other plants will soon be falling and, besides, you need the space for the new materials from your trees that will soon be arriving.



MUSCADINE GRAPES AND FIGS…

Muscadine grapes are now ripening and the new varieties are much improved over the wild ones you may remember. Figs are in their final stages of ripening and are worth the trouble to find if you don’t have your own.

Screenshot

JOE W. WHITE, PH.D.

Extension Horticulturist, (ret)

LSU AgCenter

