NORTHWEST LOUISIANA MASTER GARDENERS TO HOST FALL SPEAKER’S LUNCHEON

The inaugural NWLA Master Gardeners Fall Speaker’s

Luncheon will be on Friday, September 25, at the LSU-Shreveport, University

Center Ballroom (2nd Floor). Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the program begins

at 11:00 a.m.





The featured speaker will be Christopher Barrett Sheridan, internationally known as

the “Flower Sommelier.” Sheridan is a horticulturalist and floral design instructor whose

presentations focus on heirloom flowers, fragrant plants, romantic gardens, and

Victorian floral traditions.



During his presentation, Sheridan will discuss the language of fragrance, design

strategies for scented plants, and the progression of the scented bloom cycle. He

regularly teaches immersive floral design workshops at Longwood Gardens and has

lectured at national events, including the Philadelphia Flower Show and the

International Master Gardener Conference.



Following the presentation, attendees will participate in a Tussie-Mussie (Victorian

Posy) floral workshop, led by Sheridan and supported by the first year Master

Gardener students. Participants will learn about the Victorian Language of Flowers

before selecting flowers and foliage from the ‘Bloom Bar’ to create and take home a

miniature bouquet.



Tickets are $60 and include the presentation, floral workshop, catered lunch and all

workshop materials. Seating is limited, and table reservations are available while space

remains.

The luncheon is open to gardeners, floral enthusiasts and members of the public

interested in horticulture and floral design.



Tickets may be purchased at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . For more information, contact

Michele Wiener at [email protected] or Johnette Magner

at [email protected].