The inaugural NWLA Master Gardeners Fall Speaker’s
Luncheon will be on Friday, September 25, at the LSU-Shreveport, University
Center Ballroom (2nd Floor). Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the program begins
at 11:00 a.m.
The featured speaker will be Christopher Barrett Sheridan, internationally known as
the “Flower Sommelier.” Sheridan is a horticulturalist and floral design instructor whose
presentations focus on heirloom flowers, fragrant plants, romantic gardens, and
Victorian floral traditions.
During his presentation, Sheridan will discuss the language of fragrance, design
strategies for scented plants, and the progression of the scented bloom cycle. He
regularly teaches immersive floral design workshops at Longwood Gardens and has
lectured at national events, including the Philadelphia Flower Show and the
International Master Gardener Conference.
Following the presentation, attendees will participate in a Tussie-Mussie (Victorian
Posy) floral workshop, led by Sheridan and supported by the first year Master
Gardener students. Participants will learn about the Victorian Language of Flowers
before selecting flowers and foliage from the ‘Bloom Bar’ to create and take home a
miniature bouquet.
Tickets are $60 and include the presentation, floral workshop, catered lunch and all
workshop materials. Seating is limited, and table reservations are available while space
remains.
The luncheon is open to gardeners, floral enthusiasts and members of the public
interested in horticulture and floral design.
Tickets may be purchased at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . For more information, contact
Michele Wiener at [email protected] or Johnette Magner
at [email protected].
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA MASTER GARDENERS TO HOST FALL SPEAKER’S LUNCHEON
The inaugural NWLA Master Gardeners Fall Speaker’s