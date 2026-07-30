Willis Knighton offering Shots for Tots in August

Local families are encouraged to keep their children’s immunization records up to date by visiting the

Shots for Tots program at Willis Knighton.



As the Ark-La-Tex prepares to return to school this fall, families can bring their children to a mobile unit

at Willis Knighton to receive the vaccinations they need. No appointment is necessary, and there is no charge

for the vaccines.



Immunizations are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in August at Willis Knighton’s four main hospital

facilities. Parents should bring their children’s immunization records with them.

Dates and sites include:



 Aug. 3-5 near the Emergency Room at Willis Knighton Pierremont, 8001 Youree Drive in Shreveport

 Aug. 10-12 on top of the hill past the Emergency Room at Willis Knighton North, 2600 Greenwood

Road in Shreveport

 Aug. 17-19 in front of Willis Knighton Fitness Center at Willis Knighton South, 2510 W. Bert Kouns

Industrial Loop in Shreveport

 Aug. 24-26 under the billboard at Willis Knighton Bossier, 2400 Hospital Drive in Bossier City



Willis Knighton offers Shots for Tots as a service to the community. The vaccines are provided by the

federally funded Vaccines for Children program, which includes immunizations recommended by the federal

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The routine shots offer protection against more than a dozen

infectious diseases, including hepatitis A and B, flu, RSV and human papillomavirus (HPV).



The mobile units have helped boost local immunization rates among students by about 40 percent.



“I always advise parents: Don’t wait until the last minute to take care of back-to-school

shots!” said Sheldon West, BSN, RN, CLC, who coordinates the Shots for Tots and WIC programs for Willis

Knighton Health. “It’s already a hectic time. They can avoid additional stress by coming to the mobile van and

getting their child’s required immunizations early.”



Children up to 18 years of age who meet at least one of the following criteria are eligible to receive

VFC vaccines:



 Medicaid eligible: A child who is eligible for the Medicaid program. (For the purposes of the VFC

program, the terms “Medicaid-eligible” and “Medicaid-enrolled” are equivalent and refer to children

who have health insurance covered by a state Medicaid program.)

 American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act

 Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage

 Underinsured: Underinsured means the child has health insurance, but it:

Doesn’t cover vaccines, or Doesn’t cover certain vaccines, or Covers vaccines but has a fixed dollar limit or cap for vaccines. Once that fixed dollar amount is

reached, a child is then eligible for this program.

Children whose health insurance covers the cost of vaccinations are not eligible for VFC vaccines, even

when a claim for the cost of the vaccine and its administration would be denied for payment by the insurance

carrier because the plan’s deductible had not been met.