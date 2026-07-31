Bossier Lions Club Learns About Legacy Giving Through The Salvation Army

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Members of the Bossier Lions Club learned about the importance of planned giving and supporting future generations during their regular meeting on Thursday, July 30, when they welcomed Deborah Guedry and Buddy Graves, with the Planned Giving department for The Salvation Army.

Graves shared information about The Salvation Army’s mission and the role planned giving plays in sustaining the organization’s programs and services for years to come. He explained that planned gifts allow individuals and families to leave a lasting legacy while helping ensure the nonprofit can continue assisting those in need throughout the communities it serves.

During his presentation, Graves discussed several giving options available through The Salvation Army, including charitable bequests, trusts, beneficiary designations and other estate planning opportunities. He emphasized that planned giving enables donors to support causes they care about while creating a meaningful impact for future generations.

The Salvation Army has served communities across the United States for more than 150 years, providing assistance through disaster relief, food distribution, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, shelter services, rehabilitation programs and seasonal outreach efforts, including its well-known Red Kettle Campaign during the Christmas season.

In Northwest Louisiana, The Salvation Army serves individuals and families facing financial hardship by offering meals, emergency assistance, housing support and other community services designed to provide hope and stability.

Club members had the opportunity to ask questions about planned giving and learn how charitable contributions can help strengthen the organization’s long-term mission while continuing to meet the needs of those experiencing difficult circumstances.

The Bossier Lions Club meets weekly and regularly hosts guest speakers representing local businesses, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and community leaders to keep members informed about issues and initiatives affecting Bossier Parish and the surrounding area.