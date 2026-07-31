Bossier Sheriff’s Office Conducts Annual School Resource Officer Training Ahead of New School Year

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

As students prepare to return to the classroom, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is making sure the deputies assigned to protect them are ready for any situation that may arise.

School Resource Officers and patrol deputies gathered Thursday, July 30, at Haughton High School for the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Back-to-School School Resource Officer (SRO) Training. The exercise focused on preparing law enforcement personnel to respond quickly and effectively to active threats and other emergencies that could occur on school campuses throughout Bossier Parish.

This year’s training emphasized coordinated response efforts between School Resource Officers and patrol deputies. By working through realistic scenarios together, deputies strengthened communication, teamwork and response strategies designed to help protect students, teachers and staff.

“Our main mission is to protect the educational environment of all the students in Bossier Parish,” said Capt. Adam Johnson, Director of Security for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. “And we have to continuously do this type of training every single year.”

Johnson said the annual exercises are an important part of ensuring deputies remain prepared for a wide range of situations that could occur during the school year. Conducting the training in an actual school setting allows participants to become familiar with campus layouts while practicing coordinated response tactics in a realistic environment.

The Sheriff’s Office rotates the training location each year, selecting a different Bossier Parish school to host the exercises. This year’s training was held at Haughton High School, giving deputies and School Resource Officers an opportunity to train in one of the parish’s largest school facilities.

In addition to preparing officers for active threat situations, the training reinforces the partnership between School Resource Officers and patrol deputies, ensuring they can work together seamlessly during emergency situations.

The annual training is part of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to school safety and maintaining secure learning environments across the parish. As students and teachers prepare to begin another academic year, officials say continued training and preparedness remain key components of protecting Bossier Parish schools.