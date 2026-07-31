INTERMITTENT LANE/SHOULDER CLOSURES: Bridge deck cleaning, I-20 & I-220, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2, 2026, there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on various bridges and overpass along I-20 and I-220 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

These intermittent lane/shoulder closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, and are necessary to allow DOTD crews to perform cleaning and debris removal on the bridge decks.

This work includes the Cross Lake Bridge and Red River Bridges on I-220, as well as the Red River Bridge on I-20, among several other overpasses along these routes.

Motorists are strongly urged to pay attention as they approach the work zones, slow down, eliminate distractions, and drive cautiously.

Restrictions/Permits: Any previously permitted oversize loads will be accommodated through the work zones.

Alternate Route: No detour necessary for these operations.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Remember to leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

To track updates and developments related to the T4LA initiative aimed at enhancing the manner in which DOTD serves the state’s citizens, visit www.T4la.com.