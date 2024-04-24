Commission for Women Awards Scholarships to Local Seniors

The Commission for Women of Bossier City hosted its annual Lead Award Luncheon at The Stable on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.



“I loved being a part of the mentoring program. I loved all of the mentors. They are so sweet and cool. What I learned, I will take with me through the rest of my life,” said Airline High School senior Bailie Mobley.



The LEAD Award (Leadership Enhancement Award for Future Development) is a scholarship created to perpetuate the purpose of the Mentoring Program designed to:



Enrich the educational experience of high school senior girls in the Bossier Area.



Develop well-rounded young women by providing them with the opportunity to experience firsthand the various components involved in managing the legal, political, economic, cultural, and educational areas of the community.



Encourage the development of community-minded citizens.



Create future women leaders and ambassadors for the Bossier Area.



The scholarship recipients for this year were:



Karmen Harrison, Benton High School – $2,000.00

Ariah Williams, Bossier High School – $1,000.00

Katherine Silva, Benton High School – $500.00

Magnolia Award: Ania Baldwin, Parkway High School – $500.00 (Sponsored by TBH Construction)



Listed below are the names of Bossier Parish School students who were part of the 2023-2024 Commission for Women of Bossier City Mentor Program: Jaqueline Espinoza, Baylee Gunter, and Bailie Mobley, Airline High School; Karmen Harrison and Katherine Silva, Benton High School; Camella Gladney, Ariah Williams, and Jahslyn Wood-Vares, Bossier High School; Ah’naiya Green, Haughton High School; Ania Baldwin, Gracie Harper, and Alannah Wilson, Parkway High School; and Erin Smith and Mary Davis, Plain Dealing High School.