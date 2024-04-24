Cypress Black Bayou Welcomes New Dog Park

Just in time for your local summer activities, Cypress Black Bayou has added a new facility for your furry friends: a dog park.



The dog park is divided into two sections, one for small dogs and one for big dogs. Each section is equipped with pet waste stations and water bowls.



“As we progress, we’re looking to add different agility ramps and some more fun things for the doggies,” said John Oswick, park director.



The dog park cost approximately $4,500.



Situated directly across from the middle fishing pier, the dog park offers two smaller parking lots off Picnic Circle Road for convenient access.



“We looked around and realized there was really no dog park in North Bossier, and we had a couple of big open spaces that I was looking to utilize. So it was the perfect storm, utilizing the space we had available with something that I think a lot of people will appreciate and enjoy,” said Oswick.



Rules for the dog park are similar to those of other basic dog parks. Owners are responsible for their dogs, waste must be picked up promptly, owners must remain within the area and supervise their dogs, and dogs showing aggression must be removed immediately.



The dog park will operate during regular park hours: Sunday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Entry to the dog park will be included in day pass entry to the main park.