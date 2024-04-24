Friday, April 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Major Accident Reported in Bossier City

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

A major accident occurred in the 5100 Blk. of E. Texas Street. At approximately 1:00 p.m. this afternoon a SUV driven by an 84 y/o male pulled in front of a mobile home. The mobile home was driven by a 61 y/o male. The crash caused a major accident that resulted in serious injuries. The 81 y/o was transported to Ochsner L.S.U. with serious injuries but was reported to be in stable condition. The 61 y/o was transported to Willis Knighton Bossier with minor injuries. Bossier City Detectives did arrive on scene and this accident is currently under investigation.

You may also like

DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project

Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen Announces Promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells to...

Budget Bills Pass in the House

United States Attorney Announces Return of Indictment Charging 21 Defendants in Bank Fraud...

Port of New Orleans Announces $7.1 million in Federal Funding for Sustainability Infrastructure...

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NORTH LOUISIANA AWARDS OVER $3 MILLION IN COMPETITIVE GRANTS AND...

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

LSU’s Jayden Daniels picked No. 2 in NFL Draft
DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project
Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen Announces Promotion of Sgt. Scott Wells to Position of Deputy Chief

Featured

LSU’s Nabers goes to Giants at No. 6 in NFL Draft
LSU’s Jayden Daniels picked No. 2 in NFL Draft
DOTD announces start of first phase of construction on Jimmie Davis Bridge project
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign