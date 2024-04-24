Major Accident Reported in Bossier City

A major accident occurred in the 5100 Blk. of E. Texas Street. At approximately 1:00 p.m. this afternoon a SUV driven by an 84 y/o male pulled in front of a mobile home. The mobile home was driven by a 61 y/o male. The crash caused a major accident that resulted in serious injuries. The 81 y/o was transported to Ochsner L.S.U. with serious injuries but was reported to be in stable condition. The 61 y/o was transported to Willis Knighton Bossier with minor injuries. Bossier City Detectives did arrive on scene and this accident is currently under investigation.