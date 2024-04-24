Sunday, April 28, 2024

It Pays to be Safe!

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

The Bossier Parish Police Jury has been recognized with LWCC’s Safest 70
Award for 2023.

The Louisiana Worker’s Compensation Corporation (LWCC) awarded a
plaque to Philip Rodgers, Police Jury President, for being one of the 70
safest workplaces in the state in 2023.

LWCC is a workers’ compensation provider in Louisiana, serving nearly
20,000 companies. They strive for excellence in underwriting and providing
lifelong care to injured workers.

Butch Ford, Parish Administrator, said this special honor is reserved for the
men and women who professionally perform their job duties each day. “I
appreciate our staff for maintaining a safe workplace, especially our
highway department, where the risk of accidents is considerably higher,”
said Ford.

Jason Hazelton, LWCC Safety Consultant who presented the award, said the
mission of LWCC is to ensure the safety of Louisiana’s workforce. “The
Safest 70 Awards allow us to spotlight those businesses that go above and
beyond to protect their employees by developing safer workplaces,” said
Hazelton.

LWCC has fueled Louisiana’s economic growth by paying policyholders
$1.25 billion in dividends for 17 years. This is the second year the Bossier

Parish Police Jury has received the recognition. Since 2003, the police jury
has been awarded more than $1.8 million in dividends.

