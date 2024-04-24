Public Relations Association of Louisiana’s Northwest Chapter Announces Beacon Award Winners

The Northwest Chapter of the Public Relations Association of

Louisiana (PRAL) Northwest Chapter hosted the 2 nd Annual Beacon Awards ceremony and

luncheon on Thursday, April 18, 2024, where three public relations and communications

professionals were recognized for their outstanding work on campaigns and special events.



Eligibility for recognition consists of professionals being active members of PRAL Northwest and

the entry submissions must have been reflective of work performed/produced in the calendar

year of 2023. Entries for the Beacon Awards were judged by esteemed public relations

professionals in the Southeast region of the United States, who critiqued based on the

following criteria: Research, Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation.



The Beacon Awards entered the local public relations award space in 2022 and is a feeder

award in to the statewide “Torché Awards” which are held annually in June at the PRAL State

Conference. Those public relations professionals recognized at this year’s Beacon Awards are as

follows:



Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, Owner, Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC.



Award of Merit

Tier Two: Short Term Strategic Programs: Special Events

Beads & Brushes benefiting Highland Jazz & Blues Festival

Description: In 2023, Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC and the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival board of

directors created a culturally relevant event for the community following the Mardi Gras season

to upcycle beads to make artwork. This special event brought people from all over the

community together for a fun night of making art and raising funds for the festival.



Michelle Marcotte, Communications Consult, Sr., Southwestern Electric Power Company –

SWEPCO



Award of Merit

Tier One: Long Term Strategic Programs: Community Relations and Public Service

Shaping Tomorrow’s Energy: Understanding Smart Meters

Description: In 2023, Southwestern Electric Power Company began deploying smart meters

across its Louisiana footprint. The corporate communication team created a strategic customer

outreach campaign that helped customers prepare for installation at their home or business

and understand how the investment in this improved technology can benefit them directly.

Research showed top concerns of utility customers were safety, incurred costs, and

confidentiality of customer data. Those concerns became foundational to the team’s efforts to

craft and evolve messaging, FAQs, and other outreach materials.



Paige Melton, Associate Director of Communications, United Way of Northwest Louisiana



Award of Excellence

Tier Two: Short Term Strategic Programs: Community Relations & Public Service

United Way Book Club

Description: United Way of Northwest Louisiana successfully enrolled 2,000 children in its Dolly

Parton Imagination Library program as a result of an end-of-year Giving Tuesday campaign that

raised more than $70,000.



Winners from this year’s Beacon Awards will go on to compete in the statewide PRAL Torché

Awards.



The PRAL Northwest Chapter is proud of their members’ ongoing commitment to the industry,

and we congratulate them on a job well done!



To learn more visit www.pralstate.org/About_PRAL_Northwest, find PRAL Northwest on

Facebook @PRALNorthwest, or email us at [email protected].