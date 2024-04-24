Public Relations Association of Louisiana’s Northwest Chapter Announces Beacon Award Winners

The Northwest Chapter of the Public Relations Association of
Louisiana (PRAL) Northwest Chapter hosted the 2 nd Annual Beacon Awards ceremony and
luncheon on Thursday, April 18, 2024, where three public relations and communications
professionals were recognized for their outstanding work on campaigns and special events.
Eligibility for recognition consists of professionals being active members of PRAL Northwest and
the entry submissions must have been reflective of work performed/produced in the calendar
year of 2023. Entries for the Beacon Awards were judged by esteemed public relations
professionals in the Southeast region of the United States, who critiqued based on the
following criteria: Research, Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation.
The Beacon Awards entered the local public relations award space in 2022 and is a feeder
award in to the statewide “Torché Awards” which are held annually in June at the PRAL State
Conference. Those public relations professionals recognized at this year’s Beacon Awards are as
follows:
Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, Owner, Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC.
Award of Merit
Tier Two: Short Term Strategic Programs: Special Events
Beads & Brushes benefiting Highland Jazz & Blues Festival
Description: In 2023, Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC and the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival board of
directors created a culturally relevant event for the community following the Mardi Gras season
to upcycle beads to make artwork. This special event brought people from all over the
community together for a fun night of making art and raising funds for the festival.
Michelle Marcotte, Communications Consult, Sr., Southwestern Electric Power Company –
SWEPCO
Award of Merit
Tier One: Long Term Strategic Programs: Community Relations and Public Service
Shaping Tomorrow’s Energy: Understanding Smart Meters
Description: In 2023, Southwestern Electric Power Company began deploying smart meters
across its Louisiana footprint. The corporate communication team created a strategic customer
outreach campaign that helped customers prepare for installation at their home or business
and understand how the investment in this improved technology can benefit them directly.
Research showed top concerns of utility customers were safety, incurred costs, and
confidentiality of customer data. Those concerns became foundational to the team’s efforts to
craft and evolve messaging, FAQs, and other outreach materials.
Paige Melton, Associate Director of Communications, United Way of Northwest Louisiana
Award of Excellence
Tier Two: Short Term Strategic Programs: Community Relations & Public Service
United Way Book Club
Description: United Way of Northwest Louisiana successfully enrolled 2,000 children in its Dolly
Parton Imagination Library program as a result of an end-of-year Giving Tuesday campaign that
raised more than $70,000.
Winners from this year’s Beacon Awards will go on to compete in the statewide PRAL Torché
Awards.
The PRAL Northwest Chapter is proud of their members’ ongoing commitment to the industry,
and we congratulate them on a job well done!
To learn more visit www.pralstate.org/About_PRAL_Northwest, find PRAL Northwest on
Facebook @PRALNorthwest, or email us at [email protected].