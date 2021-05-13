Dept. of Transportation and Development Announces Bid Results for Statewide Projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 21 projects around the state were let on May 12, 2021. Thirteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $37.2 million.

“May’s letting presents a diverse assortment of projects throughout the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We’re investing over $37 million on improvements from highway overlays to pavement markings to movable bridge repairs, once again demonstrating our commitment to delivering a high-quality infrastructure system to the people of Louisiana.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Boeuf River Bridge near Concord on LA 835 in Morehouse and West Carroll parishes: $4,728,288.25

Replacement of Green Valley Road Bridge over Petite Passe in Evangeline Parish: $722,360.80

Electrical, mechanical, and architectural repairs to LA 82 bridge over old intracoastal canal in Vermilion Parish: $41,000.00

Pavement/ Overlay:

Milling, overlay, and drainage on LA 465 between LA 8 and LA 28 in Vernon Parish: $4,393,605.64

Milling, patching, widening, overlay, and drainage on LA 128 between LA 573 and U.S. 65 in Tensas Parish: $1,916,926.60

Cameron Street overlay on U.S. 90 in Lafayette Parish: $4,382,998.50

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 697 between LA 343 and U.S. 167 in Vermilion Parish: $3,207,851.75

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 425 between Arkansas Avenue and U.S. 65 in Concordia Parish: $2,830,062.45

Milling, patching, widening, overlay, and drainage on LA 4 between LA 128 and 1.6 miles east of LA 888 in Tensas Parish: $1,663,664.90

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 914, LA 915, and LA 916 in Catahoula Parish: $1,640,893.05

Milling and paving on LA 489 between Fort Polk and LA 121 in Vernon Parish: $1,954,368.27

Milling and overlay on U.S. 90-Z at LA 428 overpass in Orleans Parish: $147,250.80

Intersection improvements at LA 3125 and LA 641 in St. James Parish: $313,749.68

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

New Orleans Department of Public Works Safe Routes to School Project on U.S. 90 in Orleans Parish: $1,571,464.88

Left turn lane on LA 397 at McNeese Extension in Calcasieu Parish: $1,175,085.00

Reflective pavement markers and striping on I-12 between Livingston Parish line and Colyell Creek in Livingston Parish: $1,272,610.00

Reflective pavement markers and striping on I-49 in DeSoto Parish: $597,901.80

Other:

Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook on LA 1 and U.S. 90 in Lafourche Parish: $266,996.56

Regulatory and warning signs and striping in Plaquemines Parish: $1,586,983.80

Overhead sign upgrade on I-20 and U.S. 71 in Bossier and Caddo parishes: $2,066,060.00

Cameron ferry landing repairs on LA 27 in Cameron Parish: $794,000.00

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.