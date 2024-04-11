Entergy Louisiana storm update

Utility crews are working hard to restore power to the remaining 13,000 customers whose electric service was interrupted following yesterday’s storm. They expect most customers will be restored by tonight except for isolated cases of customers in the hardest-hit areas in or around Calcasieu Parish and Lafayette.

For the latest available estimated times of restoration by region, please see the list below.

With damage assessment by scouts and others in the field nearly complete, approximately 210 poles, 560 spans of wire (amount of wire from pole to pole), 80 transformers and 255 crossarms were found to need repair or replacement. In some areas, the damage was significant due to impacts from fallen limbs or uprooted trees and even tornadic activity. According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado impacted the St. Francisville area and an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115 mph moved across part of Lake Charles.

As work progresses on day two of restoration, crews are completing work in some communities and joining crews in other areas to accelerate efforts there. As they narrow in on locations that remain without power, they are facing strenuous work and access challenges. For example, in Pointe Coupee Parish, crews are using specialized offroad equipment to transport materials like poles and work in rural fields that have been saturated by rain. This is similar to the challenges facing crews in West and East Feliciana parishes where the combination of saturated ground and dense woods are slowing restoration work. There, crews are performing a mix of work on the distribution and transmission systems to reenergize several substations and get electricity flowing back to power lines as well as homes and businesses.

Some customers may not be able to take service when Entergy completes its work because they have damage to their home or electric equipment like their weatherhead. For more information on this scenario and what must be done before Entergy can restore service, please visit the What’s yours? What’s ours? page on our Newsroom.

Also, if you are using a portable generator, please use it safely and according to manufacturer guidelines. Please do not use generators indoors or plug them directly into your home’s wiring system as this can create what is called backfeed and make it dangerous for utility crews working on nearby power lines. For more safety tips related to generators, visit our Storm Center.

In addition, there is no way to know whether downed power lines or other electric equipment is energized simply by looking at it, so keep your distance and report these cases to us at 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY REGION

*While many customers will be restored sooner, the timeframes below describe when crews expect to have most customers who can safely accept electric service restored.