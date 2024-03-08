Friday, March 8, 2024

Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Launches Screening Event for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

The Feist-Weiller Cancer Center’s Partners in Wellness program commenced Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month with a community screening event at MLK Health Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Thanks to a generous donation of over $81,000 from Dak Prescott’s Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, community members and patients were able to undergo Cologuard® screening tests for colon and rectal cancer.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, aims to address the pressing need for colorectal cancer screening in Louisiana, particularly in North Louisiana, where incidence rates are significantly higher than in other parts of the state. With seven of the eleven highest prevalence areas for colorectal cancer located in northern Louisiana, the screening event holds critical importance in raising awareness and promoting early detection.

Dr. Richard Mansour, Interim Director of Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, highlighted the significance of the event in combating the alarming rates of colorectal cancer in the region. “Louisiana, and especially North Louisiana, experiences significantly higher occurrence and mortality rates from colorectal cancer than in other parts of the United States,” stated Dr. Mansour. He emphasized the impact of Dak Prescott’s philanthropy in honoring his mother’s legacy and making early screening accessible to underserved communities.

The Partners in Wellness vans, equipped with state-of-the-art mobile digital mammography equipment, offer critical cancer screenings to over 30 communities in North and Central Louisiana. The addition of colorectal cancer screening further enhances the program’s capacity to address multiple cancer types and reach vulnerable populations.

Colon cancer screening is particularly crucial given its status as the second leading cause of cancer death nationwide. The screening event not only provides essential preventive care but also underscores the commitment of healthcare stakeholders to combatting cancer disparities and improving health outcomes in the community.

Since its inception in 1999, the Partners in Wellness program has served over 20,000 patients, delivering more than 50,000 screenings at no cost. The collaboration between Feist-Weiller Cancer Center and Dak Prescott’s Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation exemplifies the power of partnership in advancing public health initiatives and saving lives through early detection and intervention.

