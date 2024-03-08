Bossier Schools to Host Job Fair at Airline High School

Are you searching for a fulfilling career opportunity with Bossier Schools? Look no further! Bossier Schools is excited to announce its upcoming Job Fair, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 9th, at Airline High School.

The Job Fair presents an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking rewarding employment opportunities within the Bossier Schools district to explore available positions and connect with representatives from various departments.

Whether you are an experienced educator, administrator, or support staff member, Bossier Schools welcomes individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of students and the community.

To participate in the Job Fair, interested candidates are encouraged to register in advance by scanning the QR code provided in the Facebook post or by visiting the registration link: https://bit.ly/49YiNDi.

The Job Fair promises to be an informative and engaging event, offering attendees the chance to learn more about the diverse career opportunities available within Bossier Schools. Representatives from different departments will be on hand to provide insights into job roles, answer questions, and offer guidance on the application process.