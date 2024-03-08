Friday, March 8, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Schools

Bossier Schools to Host Job Fair at Airline High School

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Are you searching for a fulfilling career opportunity with Bossier Schools? Look no further! Bossier Schools is excited to announce its upcoming Job Fair, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 9th, at Airline High School.

The Job Fair presents an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking rewarding employment opportunities within the Bossier Schools district to explore available positions and connect with representatives from various departments.

Whether you are an experienced educator, administrator, or support staff member, Bossier Schools welcomes individuals who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of students and the community.

To participate in the Job Fair, interested candidates are encouraged to register in advance by scanning the QR code provided in the Facebook post or by visiting the registration link: https://bit.ly/49YiNDi.

The Job Fair promises to be an informative and engaging event, offering attendees the chance to learn more about the diverse career opportunities available within Bossier Schools. Representatives from different departments will be on hand to provide insights into job roles, answer questions, and offer guidance on the application process.

You may also like

Parkway High School Students Selected as HOBY Ambassadors

Haughton High School: A-HEC of a Summer Program Offers Hands-On Medical Experience

Airline High School Theatre Department Presents “Mamma Mia”

BESE Adopts Statewide K-12 Education Funding Formula

Bossier Parish Pre-Educators Shine at Educators Rising Louisiana State Conference

LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES STUDENTS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in Mansfield meet

Recent Articles

Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Local Student
Bossier Schools to Host Job Fair at Airline High School
Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Launches Screening Event for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Featured

High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in Mansfield meet
Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Local Student
Bossier Schools to Host Job Fair at Airline High School
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign