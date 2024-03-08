Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes Local Student

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Bossier Parish Police Jury recognized John Fox with a resolution for creating twenty hand-drawn historical images of Bossier City.

Fox began interning at the Bossier Parish History Center in September 2019 when he was a student at Airline High School. At the History Center, he organized and verified information regarding archived images of historic Bossier City. Through a conversation about these archived images with his Talented Arts Program (TAP) teacher, Mark Burt, he was tasked with hand-drawing his own versions of historic Bossier City. He has created at least twenty hand-drawn images.

In the fall of 2022, the History Center presented John with the idea of turning his images into a coloring book. This project was overseen by John’s Graphic Arts teacher, Kyle Hadley, at the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning (BPSTIL). Through the course of the year, John digitized thirteen images using the graphic arts program Procreate.

The History Center received Fox’s digitized images at BPSTIL in early September 2023. These images were used to produce coloring books for distribution to people of all ages who visit Bossier Parish Libraries. Through John’s vision and talent, historic Bossier City can once again be relived.

A 2022 graduate of Airline High School, Fox is participating in the PIVOT program at BPSTIL where he is earning Industry-Based Credentials (IBCs) to prepare him for a future career in Graphic Arts. John has earned credentials in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere Pro.

In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, Bossier Parish Police Jury members: