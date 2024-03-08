Friday, March 8, 2024

High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in Mansfield meet

by Russell Hedges
Several athletes from parish schools fared well in the Mansfield Wolverines Invitational on Wednesday.

Benton’s Sadie Hamby was a double winner in the girls division. She won the discus with a toss of 115 feet, 3 inches and the javelin with a 116-0.

Benton’s Addyson Hulett took the 400 in 58.96 seconds and finished third in the poke vault with a 9-0.

Parkway’s Jayla James finished second in the shot put with a toss of 36-8. Alexandria’s Bree Woods won with a 36-9.

Benton’s Claire Allen finished third in the 3,200 in 12:37.04. Alexandria’s Reagan Monroe won in 12:14.08.

The Benton foursome of Eryn Flowers, Jenevieve Willis, Danielle Smartt and Dominique Coore finished second in the 4X800 relay in 10:44.30. Alexandria won in 10:36.50.

Three Benton athletes won field events in the boys division.

Jeffery King took the javelin with a 179-1. Marc Perry won the high jump with a 6-2 and Miller Malley captured the pole vault with a 12-6.

Parkway’s Dolan Williams was second in the discus with a 140-5. Alexandria’s Douglas Hunter Rivet won with a 166-4.

Parkway’s Gary Smith finished second in the 1,600 in 4:39.54. Leesville’s Keeton Johnson won in 4:34.29.

Benton’s Brody Hutchison and Dominic Helverson finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,200 in 10:07.49 and 10:11.19. Tioga’s Tyler Newland won in 10:06.87.

The Benton foursome of Hutchison, Ashton Kerr, Zack Wroten and Ty Wroten took third in the 4X800 relay in 8:51.20. Alexandria won in 8:18.40.

Parkway’s Will Achee finished third in the 400 in 50.44. Huntington’s Preston Summage won in 49.20.

