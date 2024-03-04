Monday, March 4, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Life

Get Ready to Savor the Flavor at the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” in Shreveport

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Foodies and gumbo enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The culinary showdown of the year is back with the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators,” slated to ignite taste buds at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 9th.

This highly anticipated gumbo extravaganza promises a day brimming with flavor, fun, and friendly competition. Gates will open at noon and close at 5:00 pm, with winners proudly declared at 4:00 pm. Admission is just $1, granting attendees access to a world of gumbo goodness. And for a mere $2 per sample, participants can embark on a delectable journey through a plethora of palate-pleasing creations.

Prepare to indulge your taste buds as 41 teams, representing locales from the heart of Louisiana to the borders of Texas and Arkansas, whip up a staggering 58 pots of gumbo. The competition is fierce, and the aroma is simply irresistible.

However, the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is not merely about the savory stew; it’s a family-friendly affair. This year, organizers have expanded the Children’s Area to keep the little ones entertained while attendees savor every spoonful. Additionally, guests can indulge in a variety of non-gumbo delights from the VYJ Concession or the participating Food Trucks.

Beyond the culinary pleasures, this event serves a deeper purpose. All proceeds from the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators support the commendable efforts of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that cares for children, youth, and families in crisis. To learn more about their impactful work, visit www.vyjla.org.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this flavorful event and contribute to a cause that truly makes a difference. Join the festivities at Festival Plaza for a day of gumbo glory, community spirit, and memorable moments.

You may also like

Suzan Doherty Has A Heart Of Gold And Star To Match

Shreveport Aquarium to Host Fifth Annual Paddlefish Festival

2nd Annual 318 Day Festival Set to Showcase Local Talent and Culture

Bossier Pre-K Program Accepting Applications

Get It Growing: Flowering trees and shrubs for Louisiana landscapes

BPCC to Host Slam Dunk Registration Event on March 6

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Bossier Parish Sheriff Invites Community Participation in Crime Prevention

Recent Articles

BPCC Announces Preferred Training Partner Agreement with BPSO and BCPD
Get Ready to Savor the Flavor at the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” in Shreveport
Suzan Doherty Has A Heart Of Gold And Star To Match

Featured

Bossier Parish Sheriff Invites Community Participation in Crime Prevention
BPCC Announces Preferred Training Partner Agreement with BPSO and BCPD
Get Ready to Savor the Flavor at the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” in Shreveport
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign