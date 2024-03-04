Get Ready to Savor the Flavor at the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” in Shreveport

Foodies and gumbo enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The culinary showdown of the year is back with the 11th Annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators,” slated to ignite taste buds at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 9th.

This highly anticipated gumbo extravaganza promises a day brimming with flavor, fun, and friendly competition. Gates will open at noon and close at 5:00 pm, with winners proudly declared at 4:00 pm. Admission is just $1, granting attendees access to a world of gumbo goodness. And for a mere $2 per sample, participants can embark on a delectable journey through a plethora of palate-pleasing creations.

Prepare to indulge your taste buds as 41 teams, representing locales from the heart of Louisiana to the borders of Texas and Arkansas, whip up a staggering 58 pots of gumbo. The competition is fierce, and the aroma is simply irresistible.

However, the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is not merely about the savory stew; it’s a family-friendly affair. This year, organizers have expanded the Children’s Area to keep the little ones entertained while attendees savor every spoonful. Additionally, guests can indulge in a variety of non-gumbo delights from the VYJ Concession or the participating Food Trucks.

Beyond the culinary pleasures, this event serves a deeper purpose. All proceeds from the Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators support the commendable efforts of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that cares for children, youth, and families in crisis. To learn more about their impactful work, visit www.vyjla.org.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this flavorful event and contribute to a cause that truly makes a difference. Join the festivities at Festival Plaza for a day of gumbo glory, community spirit, and memorable moments.