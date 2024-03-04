BPCC Announces Preferred Training Partner Agreement with BPSO and BCPD

Staff Report

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is pleased to announce a significant partnership agreement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department. This strategic alliance, effective immediately, solidifies BPCC as the preferred training partner for law enforcement personnel in Bossier Parish.

The agreement formalizes a long-standing collaboration between BPCC, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and the Bossier City Police Department, aiming to enhance the quality of education and training provided to law enforcement professionals. Under this partnership, BPCC agrees to provide training leading to associate degrees, diplomas, certificates, and industry-based credentials to the personnel of the BPSO and the BCPD and the law enforcement agencies agree to make BPCC their preferred (though not exclusive) training partner.

“We are proud to formalize our partnership with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC. “This agreement represents our commitment to supporting law enforcement personnel by providing outstanding levels of service and high-quality programs that equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve our community effectively.”

Through this preferred training partner agreement, BPCC will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and innovative curriculum to deliver comprehensive training modules covering a wide range of topics. BPCC will provide up to 15 credit hours in its Criminal Justice program when graduates of the Academy complete the P.O.S.T. certification. BPCC will also commit to a variety of student support services and flexible instructional modalities that support the continuing education of law enforcement professionals.

Sheriff Julian Whittington of Bossier Parish expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration reinforces our dedication to fostering professional development opportunities for our deputies. We are firm believers in education and with deputies being able to obtain 15 credit hours upon completion of the academy, the hope is that more will continue working toward their associate degree at BPCC. We currently offer tuition and pay incentives to help deputies obtain their associate degree. By partnering with BPCC, we can ensure that our law enforcement personnel receive top-notch training that aligns with industry best practices.”

Chief of Police Daniel Haugen of the Bossier City Police Department echoed Sheriff Whittington’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of continuous training and education in law enforcement. “Our partnership with BPCC underscores our commitment to excellence in policing. Together, we will work towards enhancing the skills and capabilities of our officers to better serve and protect the citizens of Bossier City.”

The preferred training partner agreement between BPCC, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and Bossier City Police Department represents a significant milestone in strengthening the relationship between academia and law enforcement in Bossier Parish. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment to public safety and professional development within the community.

For more information about BPCC’s Criminal Justice program, please visit www.bpcc.edu/AHSS or e-mail [email protected].

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune