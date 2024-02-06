Thursday, February 8, 2024

Girl Scout Cookie Booths: Coming to a Storefront Near You!

by Stacey Tinsley
Starting February 9th, 2024, Girl Scouts across the state of Louisiana will be setting up booths in front of stores with everybody’s favorite treat: Girl Scout Cookies!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a tradition for more than one hundred years- the first known cookie sale dates back to 1917! The Girl Scout Cookie Program promotes the growth of 5 skills in our Girl Scouts: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. A lot has changed in the last hundred years, but this has not: Girl Scouts continues to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Want to stock up on your classic Girl Scout favorites? Use our Cookie Finder at www.gslpg.org/cookies to find a Cookie Booth near you! There’s nothing quite like support girl entrepreneurship and stocking your freezer with Thin Mints at the same time!

While Girl Scout Cookies are a tasty tradition, they are so much more than a cookie! Girls learn valuable leadership skills by participating in the Cookie Program. In addition to this, funds generated by the Cookie Program stay local- Girl Scout troops use funds for leadership experiences, educational trips, and community projects. To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

