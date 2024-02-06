Thursday, February 8, 2024

ARE YOU READY Bossier City!

by Stacey Tinsley
With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand. Produced by Live Nation, the 20 additional arena dates will include Brookshire Grocery Arena on November 16. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH.

The unprecedented resurgence of CREED has inspired stadium-wide singalongs, a nationwide marketing campaign with Paramount +, a viral EDM remix of “One Last Breath” and sold-out dates across the country.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales from Wednesday, February 7 10am – February 8 ending at 10pm, with the general on sale starting Friday, February 9 at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more. For more information, visit www.creed.com

