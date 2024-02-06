Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosts 76th Annual Gala

Staff Report

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community leaders at their 76th Annual Gala which was held at the Bossier Civic Center in Bossier City on Thursday evening February 1, 2024. The sold out event kicked off with a cocktail hour sponsored by Live Casino and Hotel Louisiana,, as hundreds of business professionals enjoyed mingling and socializing prior to the main event. The annual gala is the Bossier Chamber’s largest networking event. Presenting Sponsor for the event was Barksdale Federal Credit Union. Supporting Sponsor for the event was Willis Knighton Health System..

During the program, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrated the chamber’s successes of the previous year and shared their plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairman of the Board Nicole Wilhite, of Citizens National Bank, passed the reins to incoming Chairman of the Board Jonathan Reynolds, of Carter Credit Union. Incoming chamber board members were recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year (Large and Small) and Business Person of the Year were presented by award sponsor Cyber Innovation Center.

Gregory Kallenberg was named as the Bossier Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Person of the Year. Kallenberg was recognized for his commitment to the arts and for the $12 million local economic impact of the Prize Foundation he founded in 2012.

Give Me 3 was named as the Bossier Chamber of Commerce 2023 Small Business of the Year.

Willis-Knighton Health System was named as the Bossier Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business of the Year.

The Business Person of the Year finalists were:

Bethany Fouts (Locals Love Us), Gregory Kallenberg (Prize Foundation), Loreli Lopez (PPT, Inc.), Christian Mudd (Sterling Spirits I & II) and Ashley Warner (Louisiana Boardwalk).

The Business of the Year finalists were:

AT&T Louisiana, Cafe Boba Tea, Express Employment Professionals, Give Me 3, Jeter Therapy Group, Lamb and Associates, LifeShare Blood Center and Willis-Knighton Health System .