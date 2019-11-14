High school basketball: Bossier Parish jamboree set for Saturday at Airline

The annual Bossier Parish Jamboree is Saturday at Airline.

Here is the schedule.

2 p.m., Benton vs. Parkway (girls)

3:05, Benton vs. Parkway (boys)

4:10, Plain Dealing vs. Haughton (girls)

5:15, Plain Dealing vs. Haughton (boys)

6:20, Bossier vs. Airline (girls)

7:25, Bossier vs. Airline (boys)

Admission is $6.

There will be a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. catered by Magnolia Catering with hush puppies, fries and tea. It will be in front of the school’s C/D wings. Cost is $10.

The regular season begins Tuesday.

In boys and girls games, Airline visits Northwood and Bossier is at Southwood. Haughton hosts Magnola School of Excellence in a boys game and North Webster in a girls.

The annual Battle of the Hardwood Classic girls tournament, hosted by Bossier, is next Wednesday through Saturday.

Bossier, Benton, Parkway and Plain Dealing are among the teams competing.