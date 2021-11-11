High school football: First-round playoff capsules

Friday’s games

Class 5A

Hahnville vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Hahnville 5-2, Benton 7-4

SEEDS: Hahnville No. 21, Benton No. 12

HAHNVILLE NOTES: Tigers lost in the first round last year to Ruston … Hahnville didn’t begin season until Week 4 due to effects of Hurricane Ida … Tigers have won five in a row … Hahnville has recorded three shutouts … Donovan Friloux threw three TD passes in last week’s 31-0 victory over Terrebonne.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have made playoffs two of three seasons since moving up to Class 5A in 2019 … Junior Gray Walters finished regular season as top passer in Bossier Parish; he has completed 139 of 239 passes for 2,066 yards and 22 TDs with five interceptions … Junior Pearce Russell finished regular season as top receiver with 46 catches for 979 yards and 10 TDs in nine games.

Parkway vs. Alexandria

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Alexandria, Trojan Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 6-4, Alexandria 7-3

SEEDS: Parkway No. 18, Alexandria No. 15

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers in playoffs for first time in three years … Junior Ron Richmond has accounted for 1,414 yards (758 rushing, 656 receiving) … Senior Cannon Link has passed for 1,348 yards and 14 TDs in eight games … Defense turned in an outstanding performance last week.

ALEXANDRIA NOTES: Trojans lost to Acadiana 35-34 in state championship game last year … Alexandria’s losses were to No. 9 seed West Monroe 28-14, No. 5 Ruston 37-23 and No. 11 Ouachita Parish 26-23.

Haughton vs. Chalmette

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Chalmette, Bobby Nuss Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 5-5, Chalmette 9-1

SEEDS: Haughton No. 25, Chalmette No. 8

HAUGHTON NOTES: Haughton making 25th straight playoff appearance … Bucs lost to eventual state runner-up Alexandria in second round last year … Haughton will be without junior QB Colin Rains, a two-year starter; he suffered a broken collarbone last week.

CHALMETTE NOTES: Owls lost to West Monroe in first round last year … Head Coach Bobby Tucker became school’s all-time winningest coach last week; he has 78 victories in 15 seasons, per Nola.com … Owls hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2004 … Chalmette’s loss was to Holy Cross 27-10 in Week 2.

Class 3A

Bossier vs. Iowa

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Iowa, Jesse E. Cady Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Bossier 6-4, Iowa 9-1

SEEDS: Bossier No. 29, Iowa No. 4

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats in playoffs for first time in two years and only second since 2012 … Carlos Butler has passed for 1,467 yards and 16 TDs in eight games … Jalen Thornton, Marquis Harris and Joseph Manning were the team’s leading receivers in the regular season.

IOWA NOTES: Yellowjackets lost to South Beauregard in first round last year … Iowa’s loss was to Lake Charles College Prep 27-26 in Week 9 … Yellowjackets averaging 43.8 points per game.

Class 1A

Plain Dealing vs. Oberlin

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Oberlin

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-8, Oberlin 4-6

SEEDS: Plain Dealing No. 19, Oberlin No. 14

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions qualified for the playoffs last year but couldn’t compete after Head Coach Christopher Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 … Plain Dealing looking for first playoff victory since 2016 … Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper led team in rushing in regular season with 453 yards … Senior LB Braeden Sterling led team in tackles with 23; Aaron Reddix was second with 22.

OBERLIN NOTES: Tigers lost to Centreville in first round last year … Oberlin lost its last two regular-season games by one and seven points, respectively.