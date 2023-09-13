High school football: Week 3 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Isidore Newman vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Isidore Newman 2-0, Benton 1-1

LAST WEEK: Isidore Newman def. Riverside Academy 33-7, Benton lost to Texas High 62-14

LAST YEAR: Isidore Newman won 54-52

ISIDORE NEWMAN NOTES: Greenies defeated Class 5A Hahnville 41-21 in opener … Junior Eli Friend has replaced Arch Manning, now at Texas, at QB … Friend passed for 211 yards and two TDs last week … Jake Randle rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers scored on their first drive last week … Jeffrey King threw TD passes to Cody Wilhite and Wade Chandler … Big plays hurt the Tigers last week in the first half … DB Austin Cole leads the defense with 25 total tackles … DB Miller Malley has 21 total tackles … LB Brayden Jackson has 19 total tackles … Greg Manning has rushed for 205 yards on 53 carries.

Friday’s games

Northwood vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Tiger Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Northwood 0-2, Airline 2-0

LAST WEEK: Northwood lost to Wossman 12-8, Airline def. Union Parish 48-44

LAST YEAR: Northwood won 35-28

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons’ two losses are by a combined six points … Senior QB Hutson Hearron, a first-year starter, has completed 31 of 56 passes for 302 yards and two TDs … Desmond Harris has caught 11 passes for 117 yards and rushed for 91 yards … Northwood has rushed for 314 yards; sophomore Kyron Johnson leads team with 129 yards on 28 carries.

AIRLINE NOTES: Airline will have avenged all three 2022 regular-season losses with victory … Vikings looking for first 3-0 start since 2015 … Ben Taylor has completed 59 of 83 passes for 737 yards and 10 TDs with two interceptions … Kenny Darby has caught 17 passes for 284 yards and five TDs …. Jarvis Davis Jr. has caught 19 passes for 217 yards.

Bossier at Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Bossier 1-1, Parkway 2-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Glenbrook 28-6, Parkway def. Red River 33-0

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 49-0

BOSSIER NOTES: Missed opportunities and three turnovers hurt Bearkats last week … Caleb Jones has rushed for 161 yards on 21 carries; he scored Bossier’s lone TD on kickoff return … Bearkats gave up two early TDs last week.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers struggled early on offense last week and led 5-0 at the half … Sophomore Kaleb Williams threw three TD passes in the second half … Demarkus Evans had five catches for 48 yards … Panthers looking to start season 3-0 for second year in a row … Head Coach Coy Brotherton picked up his 50th career victory last week.

Many vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Many 1-1, Haughton 2-0

LAST WEEK: Many defeated def. DeRidder 34-13, Haughton def. LaGrange 43-22

LAST YEAR: Many won 35-3

MANY NOTES: Tigers lost to Class 5A Sam Houston 47-10 in season opener … Dillon Barrett, formerly the head coach at Grant, has replaced Jess Cutis as head coach … Many is the defending non-select Division III state champion … Tigers didn’t throw a pass and rushed for more than 500 yards in last year’s victory.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs looking to go 3-0 for first time since 2019 … Christian Turner passed for 180 yards and five TDs last week … Jalen Lewis caught eight passes for 155 yards and four TDs … Devontay Moss has rushed for 174 yards on 24 carries and scored two TDs.

Lakeside vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Lakeside 1-1, Plain Dealing 0-2

LAST WEEK: Lakeside def. Ringgold 41-16, Plain Dealing lost to Lincoln Prep 44-0

LAST YEAR: Lakeside won 46-6

LAKESIDE NOTES: Warriors overcame three turnovers last week … Jordan Case scored three rushing TDs and Tamarjah Ferrell two … Brock Case threw a touchdown pass to Taron Riley.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions have lost 18 straight .., Last week’s game was scoreless after the first quarter … Lions picked off a pass but couldn’t take advantage … Lincoln Prep scored 38 in the second quarter.